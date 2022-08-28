Indian envoy hits back at Chinese counterpart over remarks on 'spy ship' arrival in Sri Lanka

Chinese vessel Yuan Wang 5 | File Photo

India hit back with a scathing response to the remark made by Chinese envoy in Sri Lanka over the arrival of the controversial ‘spy ship’, Yuan Wang 5, to the island’s Hambantota port. In a strongly worded retort, New Delhi stated that the Chinese Ambassador ‘violated basic diplomatic etiquette’.

"We have noted the remarks of the Chinese Ambassador. His violation of basic diplomatic etiquette may be a personal trait or reflecting a larger national attitude," Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said in its retort on Saturday.

Earlier, in a veiled attack at India, the Chinese envoy in Colombo Qi Zhenhong had said, “External obstruction based on so-called security concerns but without any evidence from certain forces is de facto a thorough interference into Sri Lanka`s sovereignty and independence.”

The Chinese envoy's remarks referred to the arrival of the high-tech ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship in Sri Lanka. The ‘spy ship’ was initially scheduled to arrive at the Chinese run port on August 11. But India’s concerns had forced Sri Lanka to delay the arrival. The ship was finally allowed to enter on August 16 with certain conditions and departed after a week on August 22.

"His view of #SriLanka`s northern neighbour may be coloured by how his own country behaves. #India, we assure him, is very different. His imputing a geopolitical context to the visit of a purported scientific research vessel is a giveaway," Indian High Commission hit out at the comment made by the representative of Beijing.

"Opaqueness and debt driven agendas are now a major challenge, especially for smaller nations. Recent developments are a caution. #SriLanka needs support, not unwanted pressure or unnecessary controversies to serve another country`s agenda," Indian High Commission stressed in its twitter thread.

