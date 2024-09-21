Twitter
Indian embassy official found dead under mysterious circumstances in…

Local law enforcement, alongside the Secret Service, has launched an inquiry into the matter, covering various possibilities, including the potential for suicide

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

Indian embassy official found dead under mysterious circumstances in…
Embassy of India in Washington DC
The Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C. has become the centre of a gripping investigation following the shocking death of an Indian embassy official on the evening of September 18, 2024. Discovered under mysterious circumstances within the embassy premises, the incident has left many questions unanswered.

A statement released by the Indian Embassy confirmed the tragedy but left more questions than answers. "With deep regret, we wish to confirm that a member of the Embassy of India passed away in the evening of September 18, 2024," the embassy stated, expressing their condolences and grief. Local law enforcement, alongside the Secret Service, has launched an inquiry into the matter, covering various possibilities, including the potential for suicide.

While the embassy refrained from disclosing the identity of the deceased out of respect for the family, officials confirmed that efforts are being made to repatriate the body swiftly to India. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of grief," the embassy noted, signalling their intention to maintain privacy during this sensitive time.

As investigators continue to examine every angle, the cause of death remains shrouded in mystery. The embassy has assured full cooperation with authorities, and more details are expected to emerge as the probe deepens into this unsettling event. For now, the embassy remains a site of grief and unanswered questions.

