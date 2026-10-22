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Indian Embassy issues advisory for Indians in France amid violent protests, asks to avoid crowds

Indian Embassy in Paris issues advisory for Indian nationals amid violent cost-of-living protests in France, urges to avoid gatherings, follow curfew, shares emergency helpline number.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 10:38 AM IST

Indian Embassy issues advisory for Indians in France amid violent protests, asks to avoid crowds
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The Indian embassy in Paris has issued an advisory for Indian nationals living in France and those planning to visit the country amid ongoing violent protests and clashes, urging them to stay alert and avoid large gatherings and crowded areas.

"In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution," the advisory issued on Wednesday evening read.

The embassy also urged Indians to stay away from areas where demonstrations are taking place and follow directions issued by French authorities.

It asked citizens to check official channels for updates on possible disruptions to transport services across French cities. "In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Paris: +33 6 48 34 00 63 | cons.paris@mea.gov.in," it said.

Indian embassy in Italy issued advisory earlier

Earlier this week, the Indian embassy in Italy had issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals amid protests over the rising cost of living and poor public services in the country.

"Indian nationals are advised to exercise caution, avoid crowded areas and locations where protests are taking place, and follow local news about such events," the advisory released on Monday said.

France gripped by violent protests

France has recently seen some of its worst unrest in years. Protests over the rising cost of living, declining public services and concerns about education turned violent, with looting, arson and clashes with police reported in Paris, Marseille and Lyon, among other cities.

High school students have raised concerns over a lack of funding for schools, poor facilities and staff shortages, especially in lower-income neighbourhoods. Some have also complained that school days, which often run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., are exhausting. They have also questioned the complexity and fairness of the university admissions system.

France has seen two consecutive nights of calm since the unrest over the weekend. Curfews remain in force in parts of several major cities, including limited areas of Paris.

More protests are planned for Thursday and Saturday after calls from student unions and groups linked to the "yellow vest" movement. The movement's demonstrations over fuel prices led to massive unrest in France in 2018 and 2019.

Paris police said on Wednesday that they would prohibit a protest planned for Thursday in the French capital, citing concerns over public safety and the risk of damage to property.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday that 174 of the 2,500 people detained during and after the protests had been jailed. A further 917 had been formally prosecuted, he added.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu met union representatives on Wednesday and said a "massive" security operation would be carried out on Saturday.

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