Indian embassy in Laos rescues 47 Indians from cyberscam centres in Golden Triangle SEZ

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

John Abraham talks about producers' lack of faith, appreciates Nitish Rajput for being unbiased

This super market is much older than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Smart Bazaar, Big Bazaar, it was launched in...

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Know about 10 largest mall of India, the name at second place will leave you surprised

Meet man who lives in Rs 2550 crore homes, owns many planes, 7000 cars, PM is set to meet him, he is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
John Abraham talks about producers' lack of faith, appreciates Nitish Rajput for being unbiased

John Abraham talks about producers' lack of faith, appreciates Nitish Rajput for being unbiased

This super market is much older than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Smart Bazaar, Big Bazaar, it was launched in...

This super market is much older than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Smart Bazaar, Big Bazaar, it was launched in...

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

10 animals with super senses

10 animals with super senses

6 animals that reproduce without mating

6 animals that reproduce without mating

Indian movies re-releasing in cinemas this week

Indian movies re-releasing in cinemas this week

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

HomeWorld

World

Indian embassy in Laos rescues 47 Indians from cyberscam centres in Golden Triangle SEZ

In the latest case, the embassy rescued 47 Indians trapped in cyber scam centres at the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Bokeo province, a statement from the Indian Embassy in Laos said

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 05:35 PM IST

Indian embassy in Laos rescues 47 Indians from cyberscam centres in Golden Triangle SEZ
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

At least 47 Indians trapped in cyber scam centres in Laos have been rescued from the Bokeo province of the country, the Indian embassy in the Southeast Asian country said on Saturday.

Indian authorities have been cautioning its nationals against fake job offers in Laos and urged them to conduct thorough due diligence to avoid being deceived. The Indian mission has so far rescued 635 Indians from the country and ensured their safe return to India.

In the latest case, the embassy rescued 47 Indians trapped in cyber scam centres at the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Bokeo province, a statement from the Indian Embassy in Laos said. “Of these, 29 were handed over to the Embassy by Laos authorities after their crackdown on illegal activities in Golden Triangle SEZ, while other 18 had approached the Embassy in distress, seeking help,” the statement, which was posted on X, said.

It said the embassy officials travelled from the capital Vientiane to Bokeo to liaise with local authorities for their rescue.The statement added that Prashant Agrawal, the Ambassador of India to Laos, met the group upon their arrival to discuss the challenges they faced and to advise further course of action.

The embassy has undertaken and completed all procedural requirements of Laos authorities for their repatriation to India, the statement said, adding that 30 of those have already safely returned to India or are on their way, while the remaining 17 are only awaiting travel arrangements to be firmed up and would be leaving the country soon.

Agrawal emphasised that “ensuring safety and well-being” of Indians was a matter of top priority for the Embassy, the statement said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last month discussed the issue of trafficking of Indian nationals with Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone during his visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

The Indian embassy in Laos last month rescued 13 Indians, who were lured into certain cyber-scamming centres in the country and sent them back home.In Saturday’s statement, the Indian Embassy urged the Laos government to take action at their end against unscrupulous elements.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

Will Vinesh Phogat contest Haryana elections on Congress ticket? Her response...

Will Vinesh Phogat contest Haryana elections on Congress ticket? Her response...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome their baby on this date? Actress's maternity leave to end in...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome their baby on this date? Actress's maternity leave to end in...

Maserati GranTurismo launched in India: Check price, features, design and more

Maserati GranTurismo launched in India: Check price, features, design and more

Andhra College horror: Krishna SP reveals 'no hidden camera in washroom, accused’s laptops seized' as protest continue

Andhra College horror: Krishna SP reveals 'no hidden camera in washroom, accused’s laptops seized' as protest continue

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement