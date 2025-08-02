Twitter
Indian embassy in Ireland issues BIG advisory for students, citizens amid rise in brutal physical violence, says 'take reasonable...'

The Indian Embassy in Ireland has advised all citizens to take precautions and be aware of their surroundings for their personal security following a recent increase in physical attacks against Indian nationals in the country.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 07:04 AM IST

The Indian Embassy in Ireland has advised all citizens to take precautions and be aware of their surroundings for their personal security following a recent increase in physical attacks against Indian nationals in the country.

The Embassy further stated that they are in touch with the Irish authorities to address the situation. The Embassy has also provided emergency contact details for Indian citizens in need of assistance. The citizens can contact 08994 23734 (Mobile) and Email: cons.dublin@mea.gov.in.

"There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned of Ireland in this regard," India in Ireland wrote on X.

"At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially in odd hours," the advisory added.

Regarding the recent incident of physical attack on an Indian national happened in Tallaght, Dublin, Embassy is in touch with the victim and his family. All the requisite assistances are being offered. Embassy is also in touch with the relevant Irish authorities in this regard.

Incidents of 'Hate crime' attack on indians in Ireland

In a separate incident on July 23, the Indian embassy shared a post on X, highlighting the physical attack on an Indian national that happened in Tallaght, Dublin, and stated that "The Embassy is in touch with the victim."

"The Embassy is in touch with the victim and his family. All the requisite assistance is being offered. The Embassy is also in touch with the relevant Irish authorities in this regard," the Embassy wrote on X.

Indians in Ireland

Meanwhile, there are approximately 80,000 Indian origin persons in Ireland, of whom approximately 33,898 are PIOs, and approximately 40,000 are NRIs, along with approximately 10,000 Indian students. The bulk of the community is in health-care, IT, engineering and senior management positions, MEA stated.

According to MEA, Ireland has become a significant destination for Indian students seeking higher education, particularly post-graduate, doctoral and post-doctoral students in the areas of engineering, technology, medicine, and management. There are about 10,000 Indian students in Irish educational institutions. The Trinity College and Thapar University, Patiala, have an MOU for a joint degree programme in five engineering and science disciplines. New forms of S&T collaboration between India's Dept of Science and Technology and the Science Foundation, Ireland, are being explored. A short-duration ICCR Chair on Indian Studies exists at Dublin City University (DCU) and University College Cork (UCC). 

(With ANI inputs)

