Indian Embassy in Iran issues strict advisory for nationals:, says ‘Avoid crossing land borders without prior coordination’; Here’s how to contact embassy
Lok Sabha: Suspension of 8 Opposition MPs likely to be revoked today
India responds after US panel urges sanctions on R&AW, RSS: 'Distorted and selective picture'
Schools, collages, banks, govt offices to remain closed on 'Wednesday' as this country announces 4-day work week amid fuel crisis
Oscars 2026: From Autumn Durald Arkapaw to Timothee Chalamet, historic wins and major snubs at 98th Academy Awards
Sanju Samson makes big revelation about his first chat with MS Dhoni after CSK switch
Sriram Raghavan reveals why Saif Ali Khan was not sure about doing Ek Hasina Thi: 'He had just done Dil Chahta Hai'
Israeli PM Netanyahu shares fresh video after AI chatbot Grok questions authenticity of 'cafe' footage, watch
MS Dhoni to become next Team India head coach? Gautam Gambhir makes big remark after viral Instagram exchange
Pune Metro: CM Fadnavis says network to expand to 200 kms, Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor to be launched from May
WORLD
The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a strict advisory for Indian nationals urging them to not cross the borders without coordination and communication with the Embassy.
The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a strict advisory for Indian nationals urging them to not cross the borders without coordination and communication with the Embassy. The new released statement has warned Indians that crossing land borders without embassy’s guidance can cause them severe logistical complications, including issues in documentation, entry permissions into neighbouring countries, or unexpected restrictions at border checkpoints.
This comes amid Iran and US-Israel conflicts which has escalated into severe tensions in the West Asia, affecting countries including UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Lebanon. On Sunday, March 15, first batch of Indian nationals stranded in Iran returned to New Delhi on a special commercial flight via Armenia, which carried 70 students mostly from Jammu and Kashmir.
The Embassy said, "In continuation/ reiteration of our advisory of March 9, all Indian nationals currently in Iran are strictly advised not to approach or attempt to cross any land border of Iran for onward travel without prior and explicit coordination with the Embassy of India, Tehran."
"The Embassy is in regular contact with members of the Indian community, and coordinated arrangements are being undertaken wherever necessary. Uncoordinated movement toward land borders is strongly discouraged," it said.
The Embassy further said that Indian nationals who attempt to leave Iran via land borders without the knowledge and guidance of the Embassy are highly likely to encounter serious logistical and immigration difficulties.
"Please note that the Embassy will not be in a position to provide assistance once individuals move outside Iranian territory without prior coordination," it said.
"All Indian nationals in Iran are therefore urged to strictly follow Embassy advisories and remain in touch with official channels and before undertaking any travel," it added.
The Indian Embassy in Iran is fully operational and is relocating Indians from Tehran to safer places in Iran. Over 9000 Indians, from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and other states have been stranded in Iran.
Amid the tensions in Middle East, the embassy has released helpline numbers for all travel-related queries or emergencies:
Or email: “cons.tehran@mea.gov.in”