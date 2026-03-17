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Indian Embassy in Iran issues strict advisory for nationals:, says ‘Avoid crossing land borders without prior coordination’; Here’s how to contact embassy

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Indian Embassy in Iran issues strict advisory for nationals:, says ‘Avoid crossing land borders without prior coordination’; Here’s how to contact embassy

The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a strict advisory for Indian nationals urging them to not cross the borders without coordination and communication with the Embassy.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 06:22 AM IST

Indian Embassy in Iran issues strict advisory for nationals:, says ‘Avoid crossing land borders without prior coordination’; Here’s how to contact embassy
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The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a strict advisory for Indian nationals urging them to not cross the borders without coordination and communication with the Embassy. The new released statement has warned Indians that crossing land borders without embassy’s guidance can cause them severe logistical complications, including issues in documentation, entry permissions into neighbouring countries, or unexpected restrictions at border checkpoints.

This comes amid Iran and US-Israel conflicts which has escalated into severe tensions in the West Asia, affecting countries including UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Lebanon. On Sunday, March 15, first batch of Indian nationals stranded in Iran returned to New Delhi on a special commercial flight via Armenia, which carried 70 students mostly from Jammu and Kashmir.

What did the Indian Embassy in Iran stated

The Embassy said, "In continuation/ reiteration of our advisory of March 9, all Indian nationals currently in Iran are strictly advised not to approach or attempt to cross any land border of Iran for onward travel without prior and explicit coordination with the Embassy of India, Tehran."

"The Embassy is in regular contact with members of the Indian community, and coordinated arrangements are being undertaken wherever necessary. Uncoordinated movement toward land borders is strongly discouraged," it said.

The Embassy further said that Indian nationals who attempt to leave Iran via land borders without the knowledge and guidance of the Embassy are highly likely to encounter serious logistical and immigration difficulties.

"Please note that the Embassy will not be in a position to provide assistance once individuals move outside Iranian territory without prior coordination," it said. 

"All Indian nationals in Iran are therefore urged to strictly follow Embassy advisories and remain in touch with official channels and before undertaking any travel," it added.

The Indian Embassy in Iran is fully operational and is relocating Indians from Tehran to safer places in Iran. Over 9000 Indians, from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and other states have been stranded in Iran. 

How to contact the embassy in Iran?

Amid the tensions in Middle East, the embassy has released helpline numbers for all travel-related queries or emergencies:

+98 912 810 9115

+98 912 810 9102

+98 9128109109

+98 993 217 9359

Or email: “cons.tehran@mea.gov.in”

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