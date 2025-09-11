Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi schools Switzerland at UNHRC over minority remarks, says, 'Focus on own...'

India schooled Switzerland after it called on New Delhi to protect minorities and uphold the rights to freedom of expression and media. It directed Switzerland to focus on its own domestic challenges.

India slammed Switzerland over minority rights at the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. New Delhi hit back, calling the remarks “shallow, ill-informed, and based on false assumptions, stating the country should focus on its own challenges, such as racism, systematic discrimination, and xenophobia.



During the General Debate on the oral update by the High Commissioner at UNHRC, Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India, Geneva, said, "We would also like to respond to the surprising, shallow and ill-informed remarks made by Switzerland, a close friend and partner. As it holds the UNHRC presidency, it is all the more important for Switzerland to avoid wasting the council's time with narratives that are blatantly false and do not do justice to the reality of India. Instead, it should focus on its own challenges such as racism, systematic discrimination and xenophobia. As the world's largest, most diverse and vibrant democracy, with a civilizational embrace of pluralism, India remains ready to help Switzerland address these concerns."

What did Switzerland say?

India's response came after a Swiss delegate had said his country calls on the Indian government to “take effective measures to protect minorities and uphold the rights to the freedom of expression and the freedom of the media. The sharp exchange comes against the backdrop of otherwise deepening India-Swiss ties. Earlier this year, India and Switzerland concluded the long-pending Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), with Switzerland ratifying the pact in July. The deal, which takes effect in October, is expected to drive USD 100 billion in investment into India over 15 years and create one million jobs.

The Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD), together with partners, hosted the event, which was attended by at least 50 members of civil society, missions, and permanent representations, including Greece, Denmark, China, India, and Bangladesh. It brought together human rights defenders and representatives of minority communities from across South Asia to shed light on systemic discrimination, violence, and exclusion

“The speakers collectively emphasised that minority rights violations in South Asia are not isolated incidents but part of systemic patterns of exclusion and violence that require urgent attention from the Human Rights Council. Participants stressed that strengthening UN mechanisms, including Special Procedures and accountability initiatives, is essential to ensuring that minority voices are both heard and acted upon,” read a statement issued by GHRD.

The event concluded with a call to ensure greater visibility for minority rights concerns within the UN system and to create stronger international accountability frameworks for states that fail to protect minorities. Additionally, it urged to foster closer connections between grassroots communities and global decision-making spaces.



(With inputs from agencies)