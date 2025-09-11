Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled, netizens ask 'phir kyu bolte ho zubaan kesari'

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Saiyaara to Coolie, You And Everything Else: 5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, more

Delhi IGI Airport set for major comeback, runway to open by..., Terminal-2 by...

Shriya Saran birthday special: 7 best movies of actress to binge-watch on OTT platforms today

Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi schools Switzerland at UNHRC over minority remarks, says, 'Focus on own...'

Mukesh Ambani makes another BIG move, as Reliance launches new company, it is...

After Israel attacks Yemen's Sanaa, Netanyahu issues BIG warning 'Anyone who hits us...'

Mannu Kya Karegga? Movie Review: Vyom and Saachi Bindra's film is a gentle, truthful story of love, deceit, and self discovery

MEA issues fresh advisory against Indian nationals joining Russian Army amid Ukraine war: 'Any offers to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled, netizens ask 'phir kyu bolte ho zubaan kesari'

Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gu

Saiyaara to Coolie, You And Everything Else: 5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, more

5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeWorld

WORLD

Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi schools Switzerland at UNHRC over minority remarks, says, 'Focus on own...'

India schooled Switzerland after it called on New Delhi to protect minorities and uphold the rights to freedom of expression and media. It directed Switzerland to focus on its own domestic challenges.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 11:44 AM IST

Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi schools Switzerland at UNHRC over minority remarks, says, 'Focus on own...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India slammed Switzerland over minority rights at the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. New Delhi hit back, calling the remarks “shallow, ill-informed, and based on false assumptions, stating the country should focus on its own challenges, such as racism, systematic discrimination, and xenophobia.

India hits back at Switzerland over minority remarks

During the General Debate on the oral update by the High Commissioner at UNHRC, Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India, Geneva, said, "We would also like to respond to the surprising, shallow and ill-informed remarks made by Switzerland, a close friend and partner. As it holds the UNHRC presidency, it is all the more important for Switzerland to avoid wasting the council's time with narratives that are blatantly false and do not do justice to the reality of India. Instead, it should focus on its own challenges such as racism, systematic discrimination and xenophobia. As the world's largest, most diverse and vibrant democracy, with a civilizational embrace of pluralism, India remains ready to help Switzerland address these concerns."

What did Switzerland say?

India's response came after a Swiss delegate had said his country calls on the Indian government to “take effective measures to protect minorities and uphold the rights to the freedom of expression and the freedom of the media. The sharp exchange comes against the backdrop of otherwise deepening India-Swiss ties. Earlier this year, India and Switzerland concluded the long-pending Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), with Switzerland ratifying the pact in July. The deal, which takes effect in October, is expected to drive USD 100 billion in investment into India over 15 years and create one million jobs.

The Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD), together with partners, hosted the event, which was attended by at least 50 members of civil society, missions, and permanent representations, including Greece, Denmark, China, India, and Bangladesh. It brought together human rights defenders and representatives of minority communities from across South Asia to shed light on systemic discrimination, violence, and exclusion

“The speakers collectively emphasised that minority rights violations in South Asia are not isolated incidents but part of systemic patterns of exclusion and violence that require urgent attention from the Human Rights Council. Participants stressed that strengthening UN mechanisms, including Special Procedures and accountability initiatives, is essential to ensuring that minority voices are both heard and acted upon,” read a statement issued by GHRD.

The event concluded with a call to ensure greater visibility for minority rights concerns within the UN system and to create stronger international accountability frameworks for states that fail to protect minorities. Additionally, it urged to foster closer connections between grassroots communities and global decision-making spaces.

(With inputs from agencies)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav stars as India seal record win vs UAE, chase target in just 4.3 overs
Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav stars as India seal record win vs UAE, chase target
PM Modi announces financial aid of Rs 1500 crore for flood-hit Himachal; know govt's plan to rebuild state
PM Modi announces financial aid of Rs 1500 crore for flood-hit Himachal
Who is Rohan Paul? Bengaluru-based engineer was first followed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, now by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, here's why
Who is Rohan Paul? Bengaluru-based engineer was first followed by Amazon CEO
Empty seats in cricket’s biggest rivalry? India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason
'Our Story Has Found Its Voice Beyond Borders', Director Ssanjay Tripathy speaks as Curious Eyes Cinema's Mannu Kya Karegga? Receives Standing Ovation at BAFTA Screening
"Mannu Kya Karegga?" gets a standing ovation at BAFTA screening
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE