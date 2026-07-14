Indian crew member killed, 8 injured as Iranian missiles hit UAE oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

The UAE Ministry of Defence on Tuesday confirmed its two national tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were attacked by two Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry also confirmed that the attack killed one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa and injured eight others.

Iran attacked UAE's two national tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah with its cruise missiles early Tuesday killing an Indian crew member and injuring eight others. The UAE Ministry of Defence on Tuesday confirmed the attack, saying they were targetted while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters. In a statement, the UAE MoD said that the among the eight injured, there were six Indian nationals and two Ukrainians, four of whom sustained serious injuries.

Indian crew member killed in Iranian strikes

"The Ministry of Defence announces that the national tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters. The attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker and the injury of eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries. The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals. The attack also caused material damage to both tankers as a result of the fires that broke out on board, which have since been brought under control," the post read.

Condemning the strike as a grave violation of international law, the UAE said it reserves the right to respond and has heightened its state of readiness to safeguard its security and national interests. UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) also condemned and denounced the attack in the strongest terms.

Fresh US strikes on Iran

US-Iran conflict has been intensified since the Iranian attacks on shipping vessels and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran last week. The United States launched a fresh wave of strikes across Iran for a third consecutive night, while President Donald Trump stated that a diplomatic breakthrough with Tehran remains ‘possible’.

However, the US President also said that the country would be known as the “guardian” of the strait and be reimbursed at the rate of "20 per cent on all cargo shipped", adding that this “process” would begin immediately. This came just hours after President Donald Trump announced that Washington was "reinstating" a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and, in a striking shift in policy, would require other vessels to pay for safe passage. He added that other countries would have “fair and open use” of the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday, Trump hinted more military action was important. “We’re going to hit them very hard tonight, and we’re going to hit them hard tomorrow,” he said.

Soon after, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that operations had started at 2045 GMT. “These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz”, Centcom said.

Meanwhile, at least one person was killed and seven others were injured in a US strike on a military base in Nain city in Iran's central Isfahan province, according to Iranian media. On Sunday, The US attacked an agricultural water pumping station in Mahshahr in Iran's Khuzestan province with a projectile, killing one person and injuring four others. The death toll of the latest US strikes in Iran has gone upto at least two people, according to Iranian media.

Iran's response

Iran said it would not adhere to its commitments under the MoU with the United States unless the latter fulfilled its own obligations, Reuters reported citing the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson.

Amid fresh strikes, Iran on Monday shot down a US-manufactured ‘Lucas’ suicide drone over Bandar Abbas. The drone was “accurately hit and shot down”, the country's Tasnim news agency reported.

Retaliating the latest US strikes, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched fresh strikes on US military bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, according to Iranian state media. The Iranian forces said they launched a fifth wave of retaliatory attacks, targeting US-linked military facilities in Bahrain and radar installations in Oman with missiles and drones.

Air raid sirens were sounded across Bahrain, the country's interior ministry said. They came at dawn Monday in Bahrain, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet.

Hormuz remains flashpoint

The US-Iran war has renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz which has become a central flashpoint. Washington and Tehran have issued counter claims over the status of one of the world's busiest oil shipping lanes.

US President Donald Trump has insisted that the waterway remains "open". While Iran claims that maritime traffic will not be allowed until "stability and calm are restored", according to the country's Persian Gulf Strait Authority.