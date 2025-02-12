Marseille is a key gateway for trade between India and France due to its strategic location on the Mediterranean coast, it is also among the entry points for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon his arrival in the French city of Marseille, highlighted the significance of the Indian Consulate in the city, which will play a key role in strengthening 'people-to-people' ties between India and France. Notably, PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will be inaugurating the Indian Consulate in Marseille - India's second diplomatic mission in France, after the Embassy in Paris.

Marseille is a key gateway for trade between India and France due to its strategic location on the Mediterranean coast, it is also among the entry points for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). He also mentioned that he would pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who fell as "martyrs" during the First and Second World Wars.

He wrote, "President Macron and I recently arrived in Marseille. This visit will be marked by important programmes aimed at strengthening ties between India and France. The Indian Consulate that is being inaugurated will help deepen people-to-people ties. I will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who fell as martyrs in the First and Second World Wars."

PM Modi, along with President Macron, will also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research. Earlier, following his arrival, PM Modi also paid tribute to the city's historical "significance" in India's freedom struggle, recalling the "courageous escape" attempt of "Veer" Savarkar and thanking the French activists who supported him during his time of peril.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!"

Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed the CEOs Forum in Paris.In a post on X, he wrote, "The India-France CEO Forum plays a key role in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation. It is gladdening to see business leaders from both nations collaborate and create new opportunities across key sectors. This drives growth, investment, and ensures a better future for the coming generations."

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "This is more than just a business event--it's a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France."

He also underlined the deep trust and shared values between India and France, citing democratic values, innovation, and serving the people as the pillars of their friendship.

"India and France aren't just connected by democratic values. Deep trust, innovation, and serving the people are the pillars of our friendship. Our relationship isn't limited to just our two nations. Together, we're providing solutions to global problems," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The week-long summit culminated in a High-Level Segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

