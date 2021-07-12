Indian consulate in Afghanistan's Kandahar still open, says Kandahar government

India has withdrawn its diplomats from Afghanistan as Taliban makes attempts to gain more territories in the country

Even as India has withdrawn its diplomats from its consulate in Kandahar, the local govt government has said that the consulate remains open. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Bahir Ahmadi, spokesman of the Kandahar governor said, "Indian consulate is still open. The procedure going very normal". India has withdrawn its diplomats even as the violence increases as the Taliban makes attempts to gain more territories in the country.

Sidhant Sibal: What is the situation of the Indian consulate?

Bahir Ahmadi: I can assure you that the place where the Indian consulate is located is safe and sound and there is no problem. But yes, for 4-5 days, the situation was a little bit critical and fighting was at least 3 kilometres far away from the Indian consulate. Besides that Pakistan and Iran consulate is also located. We decided, the governor, the chief of police, chief of commando forces, have gone to the area, checked the area, and ensure that there will be no problem, no security issues and 3 consulates have no security problem. Due to come circumstances, the Indian consulate has decided that they should take their diplomats to Kabul, and now those diplomats, who were from India are now in Kabul, but local workers, or local staff, are still here and the Indian consulate is still open. The procedure going very normal, anyone can go to the consulate, with no problem and no security issues.

Sidhant Sibal: And what about the security of the other 2 consulates, the Pakistani and Iranian ones?

Bahir Ahmadi: Pakistani and Iranian diplomats are still in the area because we made assure them that there will not be any kind of problem. They are still continuing their operations, their missions, but the Indian consulate also consulates continues their normal procedure, normal operation. The Indian diplomats are now in Kabul on Saturday.

Sidhant Sibal: Situation in Kandahar?

Bahir Ahmadi: As you know, the Taliban attacked 5 districts, some places in the city but can assure that the central government and the local govt, with local forces with central govt forces, are able to control the situation. There were many airstrikes, our troops in the area. The problem is Taliban has entered local people's houses, and we cant take action--air strikes or operations, there might be injuries to locals. We are taking care of the locals, therefore our operation going slowly. In the next 7-8 days no problem in Kandahar and the people of Kandahar will be safe and sound.