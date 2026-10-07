Indian Connection To Nobel Prize In Medicine: JNU scholar identifies DNA sequence that helps 3 scientists get award

JNU Professor Suneel Kateriya found channelrhodopsin-1 and 2 genes in algae in 2001 in Germany, which led to the 2026 Medicine Nobel won by Hegemann, Nagel and Deisseroth for optogenetics.

Professor Suneel Kateriya's 2001 research at Jawaharlal Nehru University laid the groundwork for the 2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine, awarded for advancements in optogenetics. His identification of light-sensing gene proteins in pond algae was crucial for the field. The 2026 laureates, Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, and Georg Nagel, were recognised for developing light-gated ion channels to manipulate brain cells using light.

The discovery in 2001

In 2001, Suneel Kateriya, while in Professor Peter Hegemann's lab in Regensburg, Germany, discovered two new DNA sequences in the single-celled green alga Chlamydomonas, which are known as channelrhodopsin-1 and channelrhodopsin-2. This discovery, published in a mini-review in the Journal of Phycology in August 2001, was also noted in Hegemann's 2013 review.

Georg Nagel's experiments revealed that proteins act as light-responsive gates, changing a cell's electrical activity. The first paper on channelrhodopsin-1 was published in June 2002 in Science, followed by another on channelrhodopsin-2 in 2003 in PNAS, with Kateriya as a co-author; both were referenced by the Nobel Committee.

How optogenetics works and what it means

A neuron uses electricity to function, and when its gene is introduced, channelrhodopsin acts as a light-sensitive gate that can activate neurons. According to Professor Nishith Gupta of BITS Pilani Hyderabad, light allows for the precise regulation of particular neuron types in milliseconds, while conventional techniques like electrodes and medications influence several cells at once.

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In 2012, MIT researchers used optogenetics to activate memory cells in mice. A 2021 human trial involved a blind patient injected with ChrimsonR to help locate and count objects with special goggles. Indian labs at IIT Madras and JNU are exploring optogenetics for vision, glioblastoma and cilia-related diseases. However, challenges such as safe gene delivery, lasting expression and deep brain light delivery persist.