FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Grammy winner Ricky Kej announces India tour Damrooh: Check cities, venues, dates, details

Grammy winner Ricky Kej announces India tour Damrooh: Check cities and dates

Amid divorce rumurs with Sunita Ahuja, Govinda to join Rise And Fall Season 2? Here's what we know

Amid divorce rumurs with Sunita Ahuja, Govinda to join Rise And Fall Season 2?

Hunkkaar Teaser Out: Aneet Padda plays 17-year-old assault victim in thriller shot before Saiyaara | Watch

Hunkkaar Teaser Out: Aneet Padda plays 17-year-old assault victim in thriller

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Indian citizen among 12 killed in massive Russian missile, drone attack on Ukraine, says Zelensky

An Indian citizen was among 12 people killed in overnight Russian missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Latest News

Manisha ChauhanManisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 02:02 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Indian citizen among 12 killed in massive Russian missile, drone attack on Ukraine, says Zelensky
Image credit:Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An Indian citizen was among 12 people killed in a massive Russian missile and drone attack across Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday. The strikes hit several parts of Ukraine overnight, damaging residential buildings, civilian infrastructure and businesses. Zelensky said dozens of others were also injured in the attacks.

“Overall, 12 people were killed, including an Indian citizen, and dozens more were wounded as a result of the attack,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

The attack came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where he called for efforts to end the Ukraine war.

Seven killed in Kyiv railway depot attack

Kyiv was among the areas badly hit in the overnight strikes. Zelensky said seven people were killed after Russian forces targeted a railway depot in the capital. Nearly 350 rescuers were deployed in Kyiv and nearby areas to deal with the destruction and carry out rescue operations.

In Boryspil, a five-storey residential building was damaged, forcing the evacuation of around 50 people. Four people were killed and 13 others were injured in the city, Zelensky said.

Several businesses were also damaged.

Odesa and several other regions under attack

Russian strikes involving drones and glide bombs also hit Odesa and the surrounding region, leaving thousands of families without electricity. Zelensky said emergency teams were working to restore power supply. A border checkpoint with Romania and export infrastructure were also damaged.

Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk were among the other regions that came under attack.

Zelensky seeks more air defence systems

Following the attacks, Zelensky once again called on Ukraine's allies to provide more air defence systems, particularly anti-ballistic capabilities. “Russia always calculates its strikes precisely this way, to destroy lives as much as possible, and it succeeds only when air defence resources are insufficient,” he said.

He thanked countries supporting Ukraine through the PURL initiative and bilateral military supplies, while urging them to speed up the delivery of additional air defence equipment.

Modi had urged Putin to end Ukraine war

The attack came shortly after PM Modi met Putin during the SCO Summit in Bishkek. The two leaders discussed India-Russia ties, along with the Ukraine conflict and other regional and global issues. Modi also urged Putin to help bring an end to the war “for humanity's sake” and reiterated India's support for efforts aimed at restoring peace.

The latest attack adds to a series of major Russian strikes on Ukraine. Zelensky had earlier said that around 1,500 drones were launched over a four-day period, with more than half of them being jet-powered.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Grammy winner Ricky Kej announces India tour Damrooh: Check cities, venues, dates, details
Grammy winner Ricky Kej announces India tour Damrooh: Check cities and dates
Amid divorce rumurs with Sunita Ahuja, Govinda to join Rise And Fall Season 2? Here's what we know
Amid divorce rumurs with Sunita Ahuja, Govinda to join Rise And Fall Season 2?
Hunkkaar Teaser Out: Aneet Padda plays 17-year-old assault victim in thriller shot before Saiyaara | Watch
Hunkkaar Teaser Out: Aneet Padda plays 17-year-old assault victim in thriller
Indian citizen among 12 killed in massive Russian missile, drone attack on Ukraine, says Zelensky
Indian citizen among 12 killed in massive Russian missile, drone attack
Indian Railways New Update: Rs 170 crore Kavach 4.0 approved for remaining 712 Rkm of Moradabad division; check details here
Indian Railways New Update: Rs 170 crore Kavach 4.0 approved
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement