Indian citizen among 12 killed in massive Russian missile, drone attack on Ukraine, says Zelensky

An Indian citizen was among 12 people killed in overnight Russian missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

An Indian citizen was among 12 people killed in a massive Russian missile and drone attack across Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday. The strikes hit several parts of Ukraine overnight, damaging residential buildings, civilian infrastructure and businesses. Zelensky said dozens of others were also injured in the attacks.

“Overall, 12 people were killed, including an Indian citizen, and dozens more were wounded as a result of the attack,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

The attack came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where he called for efforts to end the Ukraine war.

Seven killed in Kyiv railway depot attack

Kyiv was among the areas badly hit in the overnight strikes. Zelensky said seven people were killed after Russian forces targeted a railway depot in the capital. Nearly 350 rescuers were deployed in Kyiv and nearby areas to deal with the destruction and carry out rescue operations.

In Boryspil, a five-storey residential building was damaged, forcing the evacuation of around 50 people. Four people were killed and 13 others were injured in the city, Zelensky said.

Several businesses were also damaged.

Odesa and several other regions under attack

Russian strikes involving drones and glide bombs also hit Odesa and the surrounding region, leaving thousands of families without electricity. Zelensky said emergency teams were working to restore power supply. A border checkpoint with Romania and export infrastructure were also damaged.

Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk were among the other regions that came under attack.

Zelensky seeks more air defence systems

Following the attacks, Zelensky once again called on Ukraine's allies to provide more air defence systems, particularly anti-ballistic capabilities. “Russia always calculates its strikes precisely this way, to destroy lives as much as possible, and it succeeds only when air defence resources are insufficient,” he said.

He thanked countries supporting Ukraine through the PURL initiative and bilateral military supplies, while urging them to speed up the delivery of additional air defence equipment.

Modi had urged Putin to end Ukraine war

The attack came shortly after PM Modi met Putin during the SCO Summit in Bishkek. The two leaders discussed India-Russia ties, along with the Ukraine conflict and other regional and global issues. Modi also urged Putin to help bring an end to the war “for humanity's sake” and reiterated India's support for efforts aimed at restoring peace.

The latest attack adds to a series of major Russian strikes on Ukraine. Zelensky had earlier said that around 1,500 drones were launched over a four-day period, with more than half of them being jet-powered.