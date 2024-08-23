Indian bus with 40 passengers onboard plunges into river in Nepal

As per the official, the bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara. Further details awaited

An Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district on Friday, according to the Nepal Police. “The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river,” said DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun, according to ANI.

#WATCH | Nepal | An Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard has plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district, confirms Nepal Police.



“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya from the… pic.twitter.com/P8XwIA27qJ — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024

As per the official, the bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara. Further details awaited.