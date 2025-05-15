The Axiom-4 mission (Ax-4) to the International Space Station, piloted by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is all set to lift off on June 8, the US-based Axiom Space has announced. The launch will take place at 6:40 pm (Indian Standard Time).

The Axiom-4 mission (Ax-4) to the International Space Station (ISS), piloted by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is all set to lift off on June 8, Axiom Space has announced. The launch will take place at 6:40 pm (Indian Standard Time).

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, United States.

Let us briefly tell you about Shubhanshu Shukla, who is also a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

2nd Indian in space

Shukla, 39, was born in 1985 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Upon successfully reaching the ISS, Shukla will become only the second Indian after IAF Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma achieved the historic feat over four decades ago in 1984 as part of a joint mission by India and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

In the Ax-4 mission, Shukla will be accompanied by Peggy Whitson (an American astronaut), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

ISRO-NASA collab

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has collaborated with the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Axiom Space -- a Texas-based space infrastructure company -- for this mission.

India has also chosen IAF Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair as a backup pilot for the mission in case Shukla is unable to fly.

About Ax-4 mission

Ax-4 is the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS. It will be launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft hoisted by the Falcon-9 rocket. The four astronauts are scheduled to spend up to 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting a range of scientific, outreach, and commercial activities.