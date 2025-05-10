The Indian Army has carried out coordinated strikes on terrorist launchpads located across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan, the force said in an official statement on X. The attack was a response to Pakistan's "misadventures" of attempted drone strikes over the last two nights, it added.

The Indian Army has carried out coordinated strikes on terrorist launchpads located across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan, the force said in an official statement on X. The attack was a response to Pakistan's "misadventures" of attempted drone strikes on Thursday and Friday nights, it added.

"As a response to Pakistan's misadventures of attempted drone strikes on the night of 08 and 09 May 2025 in multiple cities of Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, the #Indian Army conducted a coordinated fire assault on terrorist launchpads, pulverizing & razing them to cinders," the Indian Army said. "The terrorist launchpads, located close to the Line of Control, were a hub for planning and executing terror attacks against Indian civilians and security forces in the past. The Indian Army's swift and decisive action has dealt a significant blow to terrorist infrastructure and capabilities," the statement further read.

Over the last two nights, Pakistan has attempted drone and missile attacks in several locations across India. According to an official Defence Ministry release, drones were sighted at 26 locations across northern and western parts of India on Friday night. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala.

Tensions between the neighbouring countries have skyrocketed since the Pahalgam attack on April 22 wherein 26 people, most of them tourists from across India, were gunned down by terrorists. After a flurry of diplomatic actions, India launched coordinated missile strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying that 100 terrorists were killed in the attack. New Delhi says the attack in Pahalgam was planned and executed by terrorists associated with groups based out of Pakistan.