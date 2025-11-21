Indian Air Force's Tejas figher jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, pilot dies

The crash occurred around 2:10 pm local time at Al-Maktoum International Airport, reports said. Pictures and videos from the crash site showed thick smoke rising up. The IAF has confirmed that the pilot died in the crash.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas fighter jet crashed on Friday during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The crash occurred around 2:10 pm local time at Al-Maktoum International Airport, reports said. Pictures and videos from the crash site showed thick smoke rising up. The IAF has confirmed in a statement that the pilot died in the crash.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," the Indian Air Force said in a post on X. It added that a court of inquiry was being formed to ascertain the cause of the crash.

The Tejas jet is a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) developed by the Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It is renowned as one of the smallest and lightest fighter jets in its class. Friday's incident marks the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft in less than two years. In March last year, a Tejas fighter jet went down in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan -- the first such incident in 23 years since the aircraft's maiden test flight in 2001. The pilot had ejected safely during that accident.

Friday's crash took place during the Dubai Air Show, which is among the world's largest aviation exhibitions and takes place every other year. The show has seen major announcements this week, including multi-billion-dollar aircraft orders by Emirates and FlyDubai.