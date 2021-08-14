India@75: Tallest building in US to be lit in Indian tricolour on August 15

The tallest building in the US, the One World Trade Center, standing on the site of the 9/11 terror attacks, will light up in the Indian flags' tricolours on August 15, India's 75th Independence Day.

Citing South Asian Engagement Foundation (SAEF), American Bazaar news outlet reported on Friday, "This initiative commemorates the world's largest democracy India entering its 75th year of Independence."

As part of the celebrations, other installations of the Durst Organization in New York at One Bryant Park and One Five One will also be lit up with the tricolours.

Mark Domino of The Durst Organization who oversees Spireworks said, "We are proud to partner with the South Asian Engagement Foundation as it celebrates India entering its 75th year of Independence."

Meanwhile, Rahul Walia, Founding trustee of SAEF said, "This is a historic moment commemorating India's Independence and most importantly the expression of love between the US and India. We hope to continue the tradition and enhance the experience for everyone with more imagery on the podium."

The lighting would turn on at sunset (New York City time) on August 15 on the spire of the One World Trade Center, One Bryant Park, and One Five One and remain lit until 2 am on the next day.

Additionally, the Indian tricolour would be visible on the podium of the World Trade Center. The SAEF has encouraged the Indian diaspora community to visit the podium.

We wish you all a Happy Independence Day eve! Jai Hind!