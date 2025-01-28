Trump revealed that he recently discussed immigration with PM Modi, stating that India will "do what is right" regarding taking back illegal immigrants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the United States in February, stated US President Donald Trump on Monday. This confirmation came after Trump's phone conversation with Modi, their first since Trump began his second term on January 20.

According to Trump, Modi's visit is expected sometime in February. The White House described the call between the two leaders as ‘productive’, with discussions focused on expanding and deepening cooperation between the US and India.

The visit will mark Modi's first meeting with Trump since the latter's re-election. The Indian government has been working towards arranging an early meeting between the two leaders, and this visit is seen as a significant step in strengthening US-India ties.

Also, Trump revealed that he recently discussed immigration with PM Modi, stating that India will "do what is right" regarding taking back illegal immigrants. This conversation comes after he pledges to crack down on illegal immigration in the US, a key factor in his return to the White House.

PM Modi's previous visit to the US was in September last year, where he attended the fourth Quad Leaders' summit, hosted by then-President Joe Biden, along with other Quad state leaders. He also addressed the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

As per a White House statement, President Trump and PM Modi had a "productive call," discussing ways to expand and deepen cooperation between the two nations. They also talked about plans for PM Modi's potential US visit, highlighting the strength of their friendship and strategic ties. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to advancing the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is also expected to take a holy dip in the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. His visit to the US may be scheduled around that time, so far there is no iupdate on the official date of his visit.