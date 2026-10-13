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India vs China over Ladakh: MEA rejects Beijing’s claim with blunt response

India has rejected China’s objections to naming 28 locations in Ladakh, reiterating its territorial claim. Check MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's reply.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 13, 2026, 06:38 PM IST

India vs China over Ladakh: MEA rejects Beijing’s claim with blunt response
India rejects China’s objections to Ladakh’s renaming move. (AI-Generated)
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India on Tuesday reaffirmed its position on Ladakh after China recently objected to New Delhi's decision to standardise names of 28 locations and geographical features in the Union Territory. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal maintained that Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India while dismissing external objections as baseless.

''It is reiterated that the UT of Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of denial by the Chinese side can change this established part,'' Jaiswal said.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning alleged that Beijing had never recognised the territory and said, ''The move is illegal and invalid and cannot change the fact that the relevant areas in the western sector of the China-India boundary have always belonged to China.''

MEA rejects China's objections over Ladakh​

Rejecting China's remarks, the MEA spokesperson clarified that the initiative contains 28 distinct sites and physical features situated within Ladakh. ''The announcement mentions that the 28 places/features located in the UT of Ladakh have been identified with standard place and feature names on the official map of the Survey of India, and it has been done in consultation with the Union Territory of Ladakh and local stakeholders. Identifying these places formally on the Survey of India map of UT of Ladakh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large.''

What are the 28 locations identified by India?

The central government announced the standardisation of 28 geographical locations and features in Ladakh on October 2. These locations include:

Alisha Giri

Brangsa

Chapchingal Pass

Kanishka Peak

Karun Pir Mountain

Kuksel

Martand Giri

Parpik Glacier

Skamri Glacier

Shachmirik Pass

Shkorga Valley

Zorawar Peak

Dehra Compass

Drak Karpo

Jolmori

Kumarayana Point

Panglung

Rinchen Zangpo

Sakyasri Giri

Guru Rinpoche

Shamal Lungpa

Yangpa River

Marpa Lotsava Ri

Milarepa Kangri

Shiva Ri

Maheshwara Ri

(With inputs from ANI)

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