The scale of China's recent progress is evident in its nuclear power generation capabilities. In 1980, China lacked this capacity, but today, the situation has transformed entirely.

China's rapid advancement over the past few decades has taken the world by surprise. Since 1980, the nation has achieved remarkable progress across various sectors. Currently, China boasts the second-largest economy globally and leads the world in exports. For the past three decades, China has served as the world's manufacturing hub, with major international companies producing goods within its borders.

China's influence on the global supply chain is significant, impacting nearly every product worldwide. The scale of China's recent progress is evident in its nuclear power generation capabilities. In 1980, China lacked this capacity, but today, the situation has transformed entirely.

How tables turned for China?

45 years ago, the United States led in nuclear power generation, producing 266 terawatt hours, surpassing the European Union's 185 terawatt hours. India's nuclear power capacity then stood at 3 terawatt hours, while China had none. By 2020, the United States increased its capacity to 823 terawatt hours, while the European Union decreased to 684 terawatt hours. During the same period, China's capacity surged to 366 terawatt hours, and India reached 45 terawatt hours. It's worth noting that 1 terawatt equals 10 lakh megawatts.

China's plan for 2026

Looking ahead to 2026, China's nuclear power capacity is projected to reach 486 terawatt hours. Simultaneously, the United States' capacity may slightly decrease to 822 terawatt hours. The European Union's capacity is also expected to decline to 660 terawatt hours. Meanwhile, India's nuclear power generation capacity could rise to 82 terawatt hours. This indicates a trend where China and India are expanding their nuclear power capabilities, while the United States and European countries may experience a reduction in theirs.