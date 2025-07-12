India-US Trade Deal: Will Donald Trump administration cut tariffs below 20%? Report claims...

If the deal goes through, India will join the United Kingdom as one of the few nations with a formal trade agreement under Trump’s current tariff regime.

India is reportedly close to signing an interim trade agreement with the United States that could significantly lower tariff rates to below 20 percent. This deal may give India an edge over regional competitors like Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar, which are facing steep new tariffs from Washington, according to Bloomberg.

The US, under President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies, has already imposed tariffs as high as 50 percent on countries like Brazil and Myanmar, and 20 percent on Vietnam and the Philippines. In contrast, India is negotiating better terms. The proposed tariff on Indian goods may be even lower than the earlier discussed 26 percent, and could become a base for a broader agreement later this year.

If the deal goes through, India will join the United Kingdom as one of the few nations with a formal trade agreement under Trump’s current tariff regime. Trump recently told NBC News that the US is planning blanket tariffs of 15 to 20 percent on countries without trade deals, but added, “We’re closer than ever on a deal with India.”

Vietnam was reportedly caught off guard by the sudden 20 percent tariff. Meanwhile, India has pushed for better terms and is seeking flexibility in rules. A team of Indian trade officials is set to visit Washington next week to finalise the agreement. India’s final offer reportedly includes strong positions on agriculture, digital trade, and pharmaceuticals. India has firmly rejected US demands on genetically modified crops, stating such concessions would hurt Indian farmers.

If signed, the agreement would help Indian exporters avoid rising global trade costs and keep India competitive in key sectors like textiles, electronics, and pharma. However, the road ahead isn’t entirely smooth.

The interim deal may act as a temporary bridge until a full trade agreement, likely by late 2025 or early 2026.