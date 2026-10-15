India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal says first tranche finalised, legal drafting begins

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says the first tranche of the India-US trade deal has been finalised and is undergoing legal drafting, with hopes for early implementation.

India and the US have finalised the first phase of their bilateral trade deal, and it is now undergoing legal drafting, according to Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal. However, the overall agreement has not yet been signed or implemented.

India-US trade deal finalised: What we know so far

Goyal expressed hope that it would be finalised soon and operationalised once India secures a competitive advantage over its peer countries. "US bilateral trade agreement's first tranche has been finalised and it is going through final contours and legal drafting, and we hope to be able to finalise that soon and operationalise that once we get the competitive advantage over our peer countries," Goyal said at the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal says, "...The US bilateral trade agreement's first tranche has been finalised. It's going through the final contours, the legal drafting, and we hope to be able to finalize that soon and operationalize it once we get a comparable or competitive advantage over our peer countries..." — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

India-US Trade deal faces hurdles over tariffs, market access

The India-US trade deal has faced hurdles despite a February framework agreement that reduced US tariffs on most Indian goods from 50% to 18%. Negotiations have encountered obstacles as India seeks tariff rates comparable to those imposed on competitors such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia. Trade Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said efforts were underway to finalise and sign the agreement, with India seeking preferential market access and greater tariff stability.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said negotiations on the India-US trade agreement have reached a “plateau”, with further concessions from either side becoming increasingly difficult. Speaking at the Munich Leaders Meeting, she said discussions were continuing rigorously, with both countries exploring possible areas of compromise. “But what is the predominant feature of the trade relations between India and the US? The trade balance is very much in our favour,” said Sitharaman, adding that the US would naturally want to reduce the imbalance, with Washington seeking to address what it sees as losses accumulated over the years.

India's Trade Surplus With US Nears $34 Billion

India's goods exports to the US rose to $42.79 billion in April-August, compared with $40.39 billion a year earlier, while its trade surplus with the US stood at nearly $34 billion in the 2025-26 fiscal year, according to Reuters. A potential complication is a new US law that could pave the way for tariffs of up to 100% on Indian goods because of India's continued purchases of Russian oil.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India and ​Uzbekistan from October 17 to 22 and will meet government and business leaders to discuss energy cooperation, commercial investment and ​broader economic ties.