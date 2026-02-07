FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan vs Netherlands: When and where to watch first match of T20 World Cup 2026? Check timings, weather forecast and more

India-US Trade Deal: No agreement on zero tariff barriers, says former US official

India-Pakistan tensions: New Delhi condemns Islamabad attack, slams claims of external involvement, calls them ‘baseless, pointless’

Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers to hold a 6-hour nationwide strike today, here's why

US–India relations: Trump signs executive order ending 25% tariff on New Delhi over Russian oil imports

Uttar Pradesh: Noida to get circular skywalk, to ease traffic congestion, Rs 26.34 crore allocated, check details,

Gold, silver prices today, February 7, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

ECI extends deadline for filing claims and objections for SIR of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's coach reveals WhatsApp tip behind record-breaking 175 in U19 World Cup Final

US-Iran nuclear talks: Donald Trump imposes new oil sanctions on Iran, targets illicit oil exports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India-US Trade Deal: No agreement on zero tariff barriers, says former US official

India-US Trade Deal: No agreement on zero tariff barriers, says ex-US official

ECI extends deadline for filing claims and objections for SIR of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh

ECI extends deadline for filing claims and objections for SIR of electoral rolls

Bharat Taxi to be rolled out across India in next 3 years: Amit Shah

Bharat Taxi to be rolled out across India in next 3 years: Amit Shah

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

HomeWorld

WORLD

India-US Trade Deal: No agreement on zero tariff barriers, says former US official

Talking to reporters, Former US Assistant Secretary of Commerce Raymond Vickery said that there are elements which can help cement certain discontinuities which could have been otherwise detrimental.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Feb 07, 2026, 08:44 AM IST

India-US Trade Deal: No agreement on zero tariff barriers, says former US official
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Former US Assistant Secretary of Commerce Raymond Vickery said that India was not ready to put all its tariff barriers to zero, and it's represented in the joint statement.

    Vickery, while talking to ANI on the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, said that there are elements which can help cement certain discontinuities which could have been otherwise detrimental.

    He said, "There are elements here which, going forward, can help to bridge some of the discontinuities, which have been very harmful to the US-India relationship over the past year...It's good that something has been put forward in a joint statement...India has not agreed to reduce all of its tariff barriers to zero, which was represented," he said.

    "It's great that India and the US seem to be working around this problem, which was created in the first place by President Trump...Now the tariffs are down to 18%. Well, that's still seven, eight times what they were before this started...There is a long way to go. India is doing a great job of not succumbing to the tweets or the social media pronouncements and taking a rational and logical approach to this so that this extremely important relationship between the U.S. and India can resume," he added.

    The US and India announced that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (Interim Agreement). Today's framework reaffirmed the countries' commitment to the broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, launched by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, which will include additional market access commitments and support more resilient supply chains.

    The Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries' partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes, as stated in the joint statement.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Pakistan vs Netherlands: When and where to watch first match of T20 World Cup 2026? Check timings, weather forecast and more
    Pakistan vs Netherlands: When and where to watch first match of T20 WC 2026?
    India-US Trade Deal: No agreement on zero tariff barriers, says former US official
    India-US Trade Deal: No agreement on zero tariff barriers, says ex-US official
    India-Pakistan tensions: New Delhi condemns Islamabad attack, slams claims of external involvement, calls them ‘baseless, pointless’
    New Delhi condemns Islamabad attack, slams claims of external involvement
    Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers to hold a 6-hour nationwide strike today, here's why
    Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers to hold a 6-hour nationwide strike today, here's wh
    US–India relations: Trump signs executive order ending 25% tariff on New Delhi over Russian oil imports
    Trump signs executive order ending 25% tariff on New Delhi over Russian oil
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
    Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
    Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
    Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
    Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
    Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
    From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
    5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
    The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
    The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement