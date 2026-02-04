India-US trade deal: New Delhi to maintain agricultural import protections, says US chief; know how

The agreement eliminates duties on several categories of goods, including tree nuts, wine, spirits, fruits, and vegetables. India's tariffs on these products will be reduced to zero, Greer said.

The recently announced trade deal between India and the United States will allow India to maintain some protections for its agriculture sector, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday.

According to report, Greer said while the agreement reduces India's tariffs on American industrial goods to zero from 13.5%, negotiations on farm products are not yet fully settled. "We will continue to work on access to certain protected areas of India's agriculture sector," Greer said, indicating that talks on agricultural products are ongoing.

Tariff reductions

The agreement eliminates duties on several categories of goods, including tree nuts, wine, spirits, fruits, and vegetables. India's tariffs on these products will be reduced to zero, Greer said. However, he did not mention rice, beef, soybeans, sugar, or dairy products, which are commodities that India had excluded from its recent trade agreement with the European Union.

In return, the US will reduce tariffs on most Indian goods to 18% from 50%, citing the size and growth of India's trade surplus with the United States. The surplus reached $53.5 billion during the first 11 months of 2025, up from USD 45.8 billion for all of 2024, according to US Census Bureau data.

India's agriculture and dairy sectors protected

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured that the interests of India's agriculture and dairy sectors were protected in the bilateral trade deal. "PM Modi has always championed both the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests and working tirelessly to ensure a bright future and ample opportunities for the people in these sectors," Goyal said. "The sensitive factors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected."

Opportunities for Indian industries

The agreement is expected to open up significant opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises, as well as sectors such as engineering, textiles, gems and jewellery, leather goods, and marine products. Goyal said that the deal would benefit these industries and provide them with increased access to the US market.