Did Mathura headmaster force Hindu boy offer namaz? What happened next?
Amid brutal trolling, Arjun Kapoor admits 'life has been cruel' to him, expresses his pain to late mom Mona Shorie Kapoor: 'I'll see you again soon'
India-US trade deal: New Delhi to maintain agricultural import protections, says US chief; know how
J-K's Udhampur Operation Kiya: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists
Gold, Silver Prices Today, February 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi-led govt approves funds for new bypass, 100 villages to gain, here's all you need to know
Border 2 box office collection day 12: Sunny Deol's war drama lags behind Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar by over Rs 100 crore
Delhi govt to provide free LPG cylinder to eligible households on Holi, Diwali: CM Rekha Gupta
After Dhurandhar, Border 2 success; Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna unite for Netflix legal drama Ikka, first look out - Watch
'Blot on democracy': Rahul Gandhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla over parliament speech row
WORLD
The agreement eliminates duties on several categories of goods, including tree nuts, wine, spirits, fruits, and vegetables. India's tariffs on these products will be reduced to zero, Greer said.
The recently announced trade deal between India and the United States will allow India to maintain some protections for its agriculture sector, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday.
According to report, Greer said while the agreement reduces India's tariffs on American industrial goods to zero from 13.5%, negotiations on farm products are not yet fully settled. "We will continue to work on access to certain protected areas of India's agriculture sector," Greer said, indicating that talks on agricultural products are ongoing.
The agreement eliminates duties on several categories of goods, including tree nuts, wine, spirits, fruits, and vegetables. India's tariffs on these products will be reduced to zero, Greer said. However, he did not mention rice, beef, soybeans, sugar, or dairy products, which are commodities that India had excluded from its recent trade agreement with the European Union.
In return, the US will reduce tariffs on most Indian goods to 18% from 50%, citing the size and growth of India's trade surplus with the United States. The surplus reached $53.5 billion during the first 11 months of 2025, up from USD 45.8 billion for all of 2024, according to US Census Bureau data.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured that the interests of India's agriculture and dairy sectors were protected in the bilateral trade deal. "PM Modi has always championed both the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests and working tirelessly to ensure a bright future and ample opportunities for the people in these sectors," Goyal said. "The sensitive factors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected."
The agreement is expected to open up significant opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises, as well as sectors such as engineering, textiles, gems and jewellery, leather goods, and marine products. Goyal said that the deal would benefit these industries and provide them with increased access to the US market.