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India-US trade deal nears finish line, Jaishankar says most issues resolved

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says India and the US have resolved most issues in the proposed trade deal, expressing hope that the agreement will be finalised soon.

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Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 05:02 PM IST

India-US trade deal nears finish line, Jaishankar says most issues resolved
India-US Trade deal nears finish line, Jaishankar says most issues resolved (Image source:ANI)
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India and the United States have resolved most of the outstanding issues concerning their proposed bilateral trade agreement, and the deal could be finalised soon, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. He indicated that negotiations have entered their final stage, with several of the remaining concerns largely arising from the American side.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, Jaishankar said both countries were approaching the "finishing line" after months of detailed negotiations.

"It's certainly our hope, and in many ways anticipation, that we are at the last stretch. That's not a secret," he said, adding that the bulk of the issues had been sorted out.

"There is the last stretch of issues and in many cases these concerns are not so much at our end, because the changes have been more at the American end than our end," the minister said.

Jaishankar expressed hope that the agreement would be concluded soon, while cautioning against expectations of an immediate announcement. He said trade negotiations involved serious economic considerations, particularly their potential impact on employment and people's livelihoods.

What Is India's Position On The US Trade Deal?

Jaishankar stressed that India was seeking an agreement that was mutually beneficial, balanced and capable of giving Indian businesses a comparative advantage over competing economies.

"For us, the key is that we want a trade deal which is beneficial, it is balanced and which would give us a comparative advantage over groups of comparable economies," he said.

Describing the US as India's biggest market and the world's largest economy, Jaishankar said a trade agreement with Washington would offer significant economic opportunities for the country.

He also explained that the negotiations had involved examining individual tariff categories rather than rushing into an agreement.

"If you are serious, you go tariff line by tariff line. That takes time. Now we've done it the painstaking way," he said, adding that both sides had put considerable effort into reaching the current stage.

What Is The Latest Update On India-US Trade Deal?

The latest developments suggest that both countries are working towards concluding the first phase of the proposed agreement. On November 10, Reuters reported that India and the US were continuing negotiations to finalise the first tranche of the trade deal. Discussions during recent US officials' visits to India earlier in November focused on customs and trade facilitation. 
Reuters

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had earlier indicated on October 1 that the agreement was not imminent, although negotiations were continuing. He described discussions with Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal as constructive and said both sides had identified the outstanding issues. 

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