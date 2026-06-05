India-US Trade deal nearing completion, says Marco Rubio; Quad Leaders' Summit also in works

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called India an important strategic ally of the United States and said that the trade negotiations between the two countries is close to getting done.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called India an important strategic ally of the United States and said that the trade negotiations between the two countries is close to getting done.He made the remarks on Wednesday (local time) while testifying at the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

On being asked by Rep Bill Huizenga the outcomes of his recent visit to India, how the Trump administration is strengthening the partnership while also holding discussions on market access, Rubio termed India as an “important strategic ally”. He said, “India is an important strategic ally of the United States. We do a lot of things together and there is tremendous opportunity to do more”.

Rubio informed that while discussions on trade negotiations are underway, the US is close in getting the deal done.

“The two points we focussed on are one- the hopes we can wrap up the negotiations on our trade agreement--which we think are a few weeks away from being able to conclude... We're pretty close in getting that done. Both sides want to see it done.”

His remarks come as US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday welcomed Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch to India as the two countries continue to make progress in finalising the bilateral trade deal. In a post on X the US Ambassador shared that progress is being made under the efforts guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump aimed at deepening the trade and investment linkages between the two countries.

He added that the other reason for which he was in India was for the bilateral meeting and the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting. On Quad he informed that there are now actionable items to work upon. According to the Joint Statement issued after the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 26 in New Delhi, the sides announced a series of new initiatives aimed at strengthening critical minerals supply chains, boosting energy security, and enhancing maritime domain awareness across the Indo-Pacific region

.Rubio also confirmed that the work is underway to schedule a Quad leaders' summit later this year, potentially on the sidelines of a major international gathering in the Indo-Pacific region.

On the timing and format of the leaders' meeting, he added, “We are hoping to be able to do one this year, maybe on the sidelines of another global gathering in the region, but nonetheless a meeting. Not a standalone, but as part of, you know, where they're all going to be at the same time, it would be easier. We're working on getting that scheduled.”