India-US trade deal near completion? MEA gives big update after Modi-Trump meet at G7 Summit

India and the US are in the final stages of an interim trade deal, with talks gaining momentum after Modi-Trump discussions at the G7 Summit. Meanwhile, the India-UK trade pact will come into force on July 15, boosting bilateral trade and investment.

India and the United States are close to finalising an interim bilateral trade agreement, marking a significant step forward in economic ties between the two countries. The development comes after high-level discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France.

Talks Enter Final Phase

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that both sides have made considerable progress and are now in the final stages of concluding the agreement. He added that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to visit India next week to push negotiations forward.

According to Misri, the proposed trade pact was a key focus during the Modi-Trump meeting, with both leaders directing officials to expedite the process.

Positive Signals from Washington

US President Donald Trump also expressed optimism about the deal, saying the two nations are “very close” to reaching an agreement. He praised Prime Minister Modi as a tough negotiator and highlighted the ongoing discussions aimed at strengthening economic cooperation.

Trump also acknowledged India’s growing investments in the United States, indicating a deepening economic partnership between the two countries.

Building on Earlier Progress

India and the US had reached an interim understanding on trade earlier this year after months of negotiations. The current discussions are aimed at finalising that framework and resolving outstanding issues.

Misri noted that while there may be occasional challenges in bilateral relations, both sides are working constructively to address them.

India-UK Trade Deal Set for Rollout

In a parallel development, Prime Minister Modi announced that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will come into force on July 15. He described it as a major milestone that will boost trade, investment, and economic engagement between the two nations.

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron also confirmed the timeline, calling the agreement a landmark achievement in bilateral ties.

Boost for Trade and Investment

The India-UK trade pact, finalised after nearly three years of negotiations, is expected to improve market access and encourage greater investment flows. It is seen as a significant step in strengthening India’s global trade partnerships.

With key agreements progressing on multiple fronts, India appears to be advancing its strategy of expanding economic ties with major global economies.