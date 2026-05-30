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India-US trade deal near completion? Donald Trump aide Sergio Gor gives big statement

India and the US are nearing the completion of an interim trade agreement, with final negotiations expected in June.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 30, 2026, 08:01 AM IST

India-US trade deal near completion? Donald Trump aide Sergio Gor gives big statement
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India and the United States are close to concluding an interim bilateral trade agreement, with only a small portion of the negotiations remaining unresolved. According to US Ambassador Sergio Gor, discussions have reached the final stage, and both countries are optimistic about signing the agreement in the coming weeks following another round of talks in New Delhi.

A high-level American delegation led by the US chief negotiator is scheduled to visit India from June 1 to 4 to advance the negotiations. The visit follows recent discussions held in Washington, where Indian officials engaged with their US counterparts to address the remaining issues in the proposed agreement.

Growing Economic Partnership

Speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Gor highlighted the remarkable expansion of economic ties between the two countries. Bilateral trade in goods and services has increased from approximately USD 20 billion to more than USD 220 billion over the past two decades, reflecting stronger commercial integration and growing business cooperation.

The proposed interim trade pact is expected to enhance market access and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries. Officials from both sides are also working on broader trade issues, including customs procedures, non-tariff barriers, trade facilitation measures and economic security cooperation.

Strategic Interests Driving the Deal

Sources familiar with the discussions suggest that Washington is keen to secure a successful trade agreement as the Trump administration seeks to showcase a major economic achievement ahead of the US mid-term elections later this year. However, Indian negotiators are expected to remain cautious on issues that could negatively affect domestic industries and farmers, particularly in the agriculture sector.

The urgency has also increased after limited progress was reported in recent US-China economic engagements, placing greater importance on strengthening trade relations with India.

Expanding Cooperation Beyond Trade

Beyond commerce, Gor emphasised the growing strategic partnership between the two nations in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and space exploration. He noted that initiatives such as the US-India TRUST framework aim to promote innovation while ensuring the secure development and transfer of advanced technologies.

The ambassador also highlighted India's critical role in supplying generic medicines to the United States and welcomed ongoing efforts by both governments to align export control systems, which could pave the way for deeper technological collaboration in the future.

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