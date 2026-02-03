India-US Trade Deal: Has Delhi opened the agriculture sector to American companies?

The agreement is expected to increase exports of American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices and injecting cash into rural America.

The United States and India have reached a landmark trade agreement, with US President Donald Trump announcing a significant reduction in tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%. This move is expected to have a positive impact on American farmers, with the US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins thanking Trump for "delivering" for American farmers through the deal.

The agreement is expected to increase exports of American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices and injecting cash into rural America. According to Rollins, India's growing population is an important market for American agricultural products, and the deal will go a long way in reducing America's agricultural trade deficit with India, which stood at $1.3 billion in 2024. Trump said India will reduce trade barriers to zero and stop buying Russian oil, while the US will drop the additional 25% tariff penalty imposed on India for its refusal to stop buying oil from Russia.

In a post on X, the Secretary said, "Thank you US President Donald Trump for ONCE AGAIN delivering for our American farmers. New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America. In 2024, America's agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion. India's growing population is an important market for American agricultural products and today's deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit. America First victory on top of the dozens of deals for ag"

Growing economies and democracies work together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight at the agreement, saying "When two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation". Modi thanked Trump on behalf of India's 1.4 billion people for the "wonderful" announcement. The deal comes less than a week after India and the European Union sealed a landmark trade deal, capping nearly two decades of on-and-off talks.

Strained trade ties eased

The India-US trade ties had been strained since the US imposed 50% tariffs on goods from India, the highest for a country in Asia, in August last year. The Trump administration had also imposed a 25% penalty linked to India's purchase of Russian oil. The US will drop the Russian oil-linked tariffs as part of the agreement, and reciprocal tariffs will be lowered to 18%