India-US stern message to Taliban: 'Don't use Afghan soil for terrorist activities'

This year one of the main agendas of the UN General Assembly session is the present situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. While we are all waiting with bated breath as to what the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in his UN address, the message to the Taliban is loud and clear - respect the human rights of all Afghans.

India and the US called on the new rulers of Afghanistan to adhere to its commitments and respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and minority groups. Both the countries asked the Taliban to assure that the war-torn country's territory is never again used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter and train terrorists.

After the first in-person bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi the India-US Joint Leaders' Statement was issued. The statement clearly emphasised the two leaders' thoughts on combating terrorism in Afghanistan.

PM Modi and President Biden resolved that the Taliban must abide by UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021). The resolution demands that Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists or to plan or finance terrorist attacks.

The United Nations Security Council resolution 2593 on Afghanistan was adopted under India's Presidency of the 15-nation Council in August. The two leaders also emphasised the need to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian relief activity.

The Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15. Recently they announced a hardline interim 33-member Cabinet that has no women and includes UN-designated terrorists.