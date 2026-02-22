India-US interim trade talks rescheduled following Supreme Court ruling on Donald Trump’s global tariffs

India-US trade talks have been postponed following the US Supreme Court ruling invalidating key elements of Trump’s global tariffs.

India and the United States have decided to reschedule the official meeting on the interim bilateral trade agreement, sources said, following the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down key elements of former President Donald Trump’s global tariff programme. Officials noted that both sides wish to assess the full implications of the ruling before finalising the agreement.

Scheduled Talks Delayed

The three-day meeting, initially planned to begin on February 23 in Washington, was to be led by the chief trade negotiators of India and the US. A senior official confirmed that the Indian team’s visit will now take place after both countries have evaluated the consequences of the Supreme Court judgment. A new date will be mutually agreed upon once the assessment is complete.

Supreme Court Strikes Down Tariff Measures

The Supreme Court of the United States on Friday invalidated Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, ruling that the executive branch had overstepped its authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977. In a 6–3 decision, the judges concluded that the president’s use of emergency powers to impose broad import duties was unconstitutional.

The ruling nullifies several of Trump’s trade measures, although not all tariffs have been affected. The judgment represents a significant check on presidential authority in trade policy, marking the first time the court has overturned a major second-term economic measure of Trump.

Trump Raises Tariffs Despite Setback

In response to the court decision, Trump announced via Truth Social that he would increase global tariffs from 10 percent to 15 percent. He described the Supreme Court ruling as 'ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American' and defended his decision to levy higher duties on countries he claimed had 'ripped off' the US for decades.

The former president said the adjustment would be effective immediately and insisted that other tariffs would remain 'fully in place and in full force and effect.' He had previously expressed frustration with the judgment during a closed-door meeting with governors, calling it a 'disgrace' while preparing alternative measures.

Implications for Bilateral Trade

The Supreme Court decision has introduced uncertainty into ongoing trade negotiations with key partners, including India. The rescheduling of the bilateral trade talks reflects the need for both countries to account for the changed US trade landscape before finalising agreements.

Officials indicated that while the timeline has shifted, discussions remain a priority, and both sides are committed to maintaining momentum in strengthening trade ties and exploring mutually beneficial terms.

The postponed meeting highlights how domestic judicial rulings in the US can have immediate effects on international trade diplomacy, forcing partner countries to recalibrate their strategies.