FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India-US interim trade deal talks put on hold amid Trump tariffs dispute, here's all you need to know

Mexico drug lord ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera killed, India issues advisory as violence breaks out: ‘Avoid crowd, seek shelter’

Viral video: Alia Bhatt takes over BAFTA 2026 with her Hindi, greets audience with 'namaste', celebrates 'language of cinema'

Who was ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera? Most wanted, cartel drug lord with $15 million US bounty killed by Mexican army

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda annouce their 'wedding of VIROSH': A look at their relationship timeline, they first met at...

Lolita Express: Jeffrey Epstein used this jet to traffic, exploit under age girls

Pakistan claims killing 70 terrorists in ‘retaliation’ strike at seven terrorist camps in Afghanistan

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt allocates Rs 1200 crore to build Ganga-Yamuna link expressway project, check details

UP: New 74 km link road to connect Ganga, Yamuna expressway with Noida Airport, make ease travel on Agra-Greater Noida stretch

Russia: Moscow temporarily closes all four international airports amid Ukrainian drone attacks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mexico drug lord ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera killed, India issues advisory as violence breaks out: ‘Avoid crowd, seek shelter’

Mexico drug lord ‘El Mencho’ killed, India issues advisory amid violence

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt allocates Rs 1200 crore to build Ganga-Yamuna link expressway project, check details

UP govt allocates Rs 1200 crore to build Ganga-Yamuna link expressway projec

Russia: Moscow temporarily closes all four international airports amid Ukrainian drone attacks

Moscow shuts down all four international airports amid Ukrainian drone attacks

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers

Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya,

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts

HomeWorld

WORLD

India-US interim trade deal talks put on hold amid Trump tariffs dispute, here's all you need to know

The US Supreme Court's ruling has created uncertainty around the tariff rates, with the administration exploring alternative legal routes.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 08:21 AM IST

India-US interim trade deal talks put on hold amid Trump tariffs dispute, here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The three-day meeting between Indian and American officials scheduled for this week to discuss the interim trade deal has been postponed, people aware of the matter said. The decision comes after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's use of emergency powers to impose tariff rates, forcing his administration to rely on other legal provisions.

US Supreme Court ruling creates uncertainty

The US Supreme Court's ruling has created uncertainty around the tariff rates, with the administration exploring alternative legal routes. For now, the administration has used Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, but is legally vetting a separate provision, Section 338, that could overcome the 15% rate and 150-day deadline limits that apply. This uncertainty is likely to complicate negotiations between India and the US.

Impact on India-US trade deal

The postponement clouds the broader negotiating calendar, with the engagement in the coming week meant to finalise the legal text of the interim bilateral trade agreement. The meeting was expected to pave the way for a visit by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in March to sign the deal. All such meetings from both sides are now on hold.

"The two sides are of the view that the proposed visit of Indian chief negotiator and the team be scheduled after each side has had the time to evaluate the latest developments and its implications. The meeting will be rescheduled at a mutually convenient date," a person said, asking not to be named.

Tariff rates and implications

Tariffs on Indian goods had soared to 50% before falling to 25% in early February, with a further drop to 18% committed by the Americans. Immediately after Friday's ruling, they plunged to 10%, only to be raised to 15% on Saturday — the maximum permitted under Section 122. For India, the current 15% rate is still better than the 18% agreed in the bilateral framework announced this month, and well below the 26% Liberation Day rate.

US administration's next steps

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signalled Washington intended to press ahead with more changes to its tariff strategy through alternative legal routes. "The Court did not rule against this Administration's tariffs. It only said IEEPA can't be used to raise revenue. We will immediately shift to other proven authorities — Sections 232, 301, and 122 — to keep our tariff strategy strong," he said in a post on X.

Reports have since indicated that Section 338 could also be used, allowing Trump to impose up to 50% tariff rates under the Tariff Act of 1930.

India's response

The commerce ministry, in a statement issued Saturday, said it was studying the implications of the ruling and Trump's subsequent moves. "We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday. President Trump has also addressed a press conference in that regard. Some steps have been announced by the US Administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications," it said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India-US interim trade deal talks put on hold amid Trump tariffs dispute, here's all you need to know
India-US interim trade deal talks put on hold amid Trump tariffs dispute
Mexico drug lord ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera killed, India issues advisory as violence breaks out: ‘Avoid crowd, seek shelter’
Mexico drug lord ‘El Mencho’ killed, India issues advisory amid violence
Viral video: Alia Bhatt takes over BAFTA 2026 with her Hindi, greets audience with 'namaste', celebrates 'language of cinema'
Viral video: Alia Bhatt takes over BAFTA 2026 with her Hindi
Who was ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera? Most wanted, cartel drug lord with $15 million US bounty killed by Mexican army
Who was ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera? Most wanted, drug lord killed by Mexican army
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda annouce their 'wedding of VIROSH': A look at their relationship timeline, they first met at...
Rashmika, Vijay annouce 'wedding of VIROSH': Their realtionship timeline
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead
14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons
14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya,
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive
From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral
From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement