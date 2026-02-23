India-US interim trade deal talks put on hold amid Trump tariffs dispute, here's all you need to know

The US Supreme Court's ruling has created uncertainty around the tariff rates, with the administration exploring alternative legal routes.

The three-day meeting between Indian and American officials scheduled for this week to discuss the interim trade deal has been postponed, people aware of the matter said. The decision comes after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's use of emergency powers to impose tariff rates, forcing his administration to rely on other legal provisions.

US Supreme Court ruling creates uncertainty

The US Supreme Court's ruling has created uncertainty around the tariff rates, with the administration exploring alternative legal routes. For now, the administration has used Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, but is legally vetting a separate provision, Section 338, that could overcome the 15% rate and 150-day deadline limits that apply. This uncertainty is likely to complicate negotiations between India and the US.

Impact on India-US trade deal

The postponement clouds the broader negotiating calendar, with the engagement in the coming week meant to finalise the legal text of the interim bilateral trade agreement. The meeting was expected to pave the way for a visit by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in March to sign the deal. All such meetings from both sides are now on hold.

"The two sides are of the view that the proposed visit of Indian chief negotiator and the team be scheduled after each side has had the time to evaluate the latest developments and its implications. The meeting will be rescheduled at a mutually convenient date," a person said, asking not to be named.

Tariff rates and implications

Tariffs on Indian goods had soared to 50% before falling to 25% in early February, with a further drop to 18% committed by the Americans. Immediately after Friday's ruling, they plunged to 10%, only to be raised to 15% on Saturday — the maximum permitted under Section 122. For India, the current 15% rate is still better than the 18% agreed in the bilateral framework announced this month, and well below the 26% Liberation Day rate.

US administration's next steps

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signalled Washington intended to press ahead with more changes to its tariff strategy through alternative legal routes. "The Court did not rule against this Administration's tariffs. It only said IEEPA can't be used to raise revenue. We will immediately shift to other proven authorities — Sections 232, 301, and 122 — to keep our tariff strategy strong," he said in a post on X.

Reports have since indicated that Section 338 could also be used, allowing Trump to impose up to 50% tariff rates under the Tariff Act of 1930.

India's response

The commerce ministry, in a statement issued Saturday, said it was studying the implications of the ruling and Trump's subsequent moves. "We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday. President Trump has also addressed a press conference in that regard. Some steps have been announced by the US Administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications," it said.