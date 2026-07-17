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India-US defence alliance: Another MH-60R Seahawk delivered to Indian Navy, how may it improve security in Indo-Pacific

The US Embassy in India highlighted the recent delivery of another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter to the Indian Navy, emphasising that this induction demonstrates the strengthening defence partnership between the United States and India.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 02:54 PM IST

India-US defence alliance: Another MH-60R Seahawk delivered to Indian Navy, how may it improve security in Indo-Pacific
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The US Embassy in India highlighted the recent delivery of another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter to the Indian Navy, emphasising that this induction demonstrates the strengthening defence partnership between the United States and India.

In a post on X, the US Embassy stated that the MH-60R Seahawk, developed by Lockheed Martin, arrived in India and was officially delivered to the Indian Navy in Kochi last week. 

“Another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter has arrived on Indian shores! Developed by @LockheedMartin, this highly capable helicopter was delivered to the @IndianNavy in Kochi last week, with two more expected to arrive this week. We are thrilled to see the US-India defence partnership growing stronger,” the post read.

The United States, in December 2025, had announced a significant step in defence cooperation with India after New Delhi signed a sustainment package for the Indian Navy's MH-60R "Seahawk" helicopter fleet.

India's Ministry of Defence had approved a contract worth approximately Rs 7,995 crore (about USD 946 million) to support 24 MH-60R helicopters produced by Lockheed Martin. The agreement aims to improve long-term operational readiness, strengthen interoperability with US forces, and enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

India purchased the helicopters under a Foreign Military Sales agreement in 2020. The Indian Navy commissioned the MH 60R Seahawk (a maritime variant of the Blackhawk helicopter) multi-role helicopter in March 2024 at INS Garuda in Kerala's Kochi, marking a pivotal moment in India's defence modernisation journey.

Earlier in December 2025, following the commissioning of the second squadron to operate the helicopter, former Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said that MH-60R helicopters were used during Operation Sindoor, and they "did what they were supposed to do."

At that time, he also lauded the MH-60R helicopters and expressed enthusiasm about the deal with the US to procure 24 additional helicopters.

"MH-60R is a very potent platform, well-proven. We are very happy that we signed the contract for the induction of 24 MH-60R," he said.

The MH-60R Seahawk is a multi-role maritime helicopter capable of anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface missions, search-and-rescue, surveillance and ship-based operations.

Equipped with long-range sensors and compatible weapons, the MH-60R enhances India's ability to detect submarines, protect sea lanes, support carrier groups and respond to maritime threats. It was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2021, with deliveries beginning, and the first squadron, INAS 334, was commissioned at INS Garuda in Kochi.

For surface missions, the helicopter can carry AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, lightweight torpedoes, and machine guns, supported by advanced radar and electro-optical systems to identify and engage hostile surface targets. Its anti-submarine warfare systems include dipping sonar, sonobuoys, multi-mode radar and the Mk-54 torpedo.

Often called the "Romeo", the MH-60 Seahawk is used by the US Navy and partner nations worldwide, serving as a versatile platform for surveillance, search-and-rescue, medical evacuation and warship-based missions.

(With ANI Inputs)

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