WORLD

India urges nationals to leave Islamic State over US-Iran military escalation fears

Amid rising US-Iran tensions, India has urged nationals in Iran to leave the country via any means available. The growing tensions have sparked fears of military escalation as both the countries have warned each other while the talks have been ongoing.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The United States and Iran will hold the next round of talks over a possible nuclear deal on Thursday, February 26, in Geneva with Oman as their meditator. As political tensions in the region grow, India has urged nationals in Iran to leave the country via any means available.  

US-Iran tensions

The US has already moved major military assets, two aircraft carriers and fighter jets, into different areas across the Middle East strategically to warn Iran over possible military strikes if the deal fails while putting pressure on it. 

Amid the ongoing negotiations, US President Donald Trump issued a 10-15 day ultimatum to Iranian government to agree to a nuclear deal, warning that if not done it would prove to be “unfortunate” for the country. 

This has sparked fears of escalation between the two countries.  

In the face of the current situation, new demonstrations against the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his regime have been staged in some universities of Iran, mainly in the capital, Tehran and Mashhad, where such protests reportedly continued for a second day on Sunday. 

Iran's response  

Iran, meanwhile, has conducted joint naval drills, including with Russia, seen as a show of strength and deterrence. In its response, it has sent a warning with Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei reportedly saying that any form of attack would be considered an “act of aggression”. “And with respect to your first question concerning the limited strike, I think there is no limited strike,” Baqaei said, as quoted by AFP. 

European Union fears another war 

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has called for a diplomatic solution to growing tensions between US and Iran that have sparked fear of a possible war. “We don't need another war in this region. We already have a lot,” Kallas said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers. “It is true that Iran is at its weakest point that they have been. We should be really using this time to find a diplomatic solution.”  

