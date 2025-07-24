India, UK sign landmark Free Trade Agreement; check what gets cheaper and what gets costlier for India

The much-awaited landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement was signed on Thursday, in the presence of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer, providing greater access to goods and services between the two countries.

The much-awaited landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement was signed on Thursday, in the presence of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer, providing greater access to goods and services between the two countries. "A landmark deal with India means jobs, investment, and growth here in the UK. It creates thousands of British jobs, unlocks new opportunities for businesses, and puts money in the pockets of working people. That's our Plan for Change in action," the UK PM wrote on 'X' ahead of the signing ceremony.

On May 6, Prime Minister Modi and his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer, announced the successful conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This forward-looking Agreement is aligned with India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and complements the growth aspirations of both countries. The idea behind the trade deal is to eliminate or reduce tariffs on imports and exports between the two nations. This should make Indian products competitive in the UK and vice versa.

Both nations desire to increase their trade to USD 120 billion by 2030. The FTA is expected to boost key sectors such as textiles, leather, footwear, sports goods and toys, marine products, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, auto parts and engines, and organic chemicals.

"The FTA ensures comprehensive market access for goods across all sectors, covering all of India's export interests. India will gain from tariff elimination on about 99% of the tariff lines covering almost 100 per cent of the trade value, offering huge opportunities for an increase in the bilateral trade between India and the UK," India's Commerce and Industry Ministry had said in its release on May 6.

What's cheaper? What's costlier?

As per an Aaj Tak report, electronics products, clothes, steel and metal, jewellery, and medicines might get cheaper. Moreover, agricultural products, cars, and bikes are likely to get costlier. Amid tariffs from the United States, India will not market its products in the UK at lower or zero tariffs.

In addition, the deal is likely to provide employment opportunities in India and the UK, with more focus on job creation and business.

With inputs from ANI