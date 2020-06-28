India trying to topple my government: Nepal PM

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has alleged that India wants to topple his government after he issued the new Nepal map that shows Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as Nepali territories.

Speaking at an event in Kathmandu, Oli said, "listen to the media in Delhi..activities have been stepped up in hotels and at the Indian mission (in Kathmandu) suggesting what's happening... If anyone dreams of unseating the Prime Minister of this country for publishing the map and including the map in the constitution...Don't even think of it."

Calling any attempts to overthrow him "illusion", he highlighted how his government was toppled in the past for signing transit agreement with China.

Oli's comments come even as pressure is growing from within his party and in the country over failures at several fronts including inaction on dealing COVID-19 crisis and corruption issue. The recent weeks have seen a protest in the country over many of these issues. At the standing committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, Oli faced criticism from Pushpa Kamal Dahal who is the co-chair of the party.

His comments against India are not new, and in the past, he as alleged the COVID-19 cases in his country are due to the number of people coming from India to which New Delhi had expressed surprised.