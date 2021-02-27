India to send four cranes for Chabahar Port to Iran by June

India will be sending four cranes to Iran for the Chabahar port by June, with two of them being sent in March and two later. India had already sent two cranes in the month of January. In total India would have sent six cranes for the port by June this year.

Sanjay Bandyopadhyay, Additional Secretary at India's Ministry of Shipping, said, "Recently, we sent two mobile harbour cranes to the Chabahar port. In March, two more cranes will be sent. They are ready to be loaded on the ship near Venice. Two more will reach by June-end."

He added, "There are plans to procure more rail-mounted gantry cranes/rail-mounted cranes, for which bidding is going on, and this infrastructure is presently sufficient for the operation of the port. As it picks up for products, cargos going to Afghanistan and beyond, we will add more infrastructure."

On March 4, India will be celebrating the 'Chabahar Day' as it hosts the Maritime India Summit from March 2 to March 4. The summit will be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ministers from Afghanistan, Armenia, Iran, Russia, and Uzbekistan will be participating in the "Chabahar Day". More than one lakh registrations have taken place for the summit.

Bandyopadhyay added, "Chabahar has been a very ambitious project of the country....we have sent consignments of wheat and pesticides as required by Afghanistan."

At present, there are eight cranes at the port and four lifters. Chabahar is key to India's westward connectivity, providing connectivity to Afghanistan and beyond. India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone took over the operations at Chabahar's Shahid Beheshti terminal on December 25, 2018. Till January 31, 2021, about 123 vessels have been berthed at the terminal. Importantly, Chabahar is key to the International North-South Transport Corridor that connects Mumbai to Moscow and reduces the distance by 40 per cent and cost by 30 per cent.