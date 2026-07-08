India to sell BrahMos missiles to Indonesia after Phillipines, Delhi encircling China?

India and Indonesia signed several agreements during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Jakarta, including a major defence deal under which Indonesia will buy BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

India and Indonesia on Tuesday took a major step towards strengthening their defence partnership by signing an agreement for the sale of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Jakarta.

The agreement was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to Indonesia, where he held bilateral talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Besides the missile deal, the two countries also signed more than a dozen agreements covering defence, trade, maritime security, health, education, energy and cultural cooperation.

The development comes a day after China carried out a test launch of a long-range ballistic missile. The BrahMos deal is expected to boost India's defence exports while also expanding strategic ties between New Delhi and Jakarta.

Prabowo Calls Modi's Visit A 'Historic Milestone'

After the talks at Jakarta's Merdeka Palace, President Prabowo welcomed Modi's visit and said it marked an important moment in relations between the two countries. “We are two of the world’s largest democracies. Cooperation between our countries will certainly bring benefits to the region,” Prabowo said.

He said both countries had agreed to work more closely in areas such as defence, security, trade, energy, healthcare, education and cultural exchanges.

Modi Says India-Indonesia Ties Have Grown Stronger

Prime Minister Modi said the relationship between India and Indonesia has become stronger since the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was launched in 2018. “We are making significant strides in every field, including development, security, technology, culture and education,” Modi said.

According to the Prime Minister, both countries are expanding cooperation in several important sectors.

Why The BrahMos Missile Deal Is Important

The BrahMos missile is built by BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya. It can be launched from land, warships, submarines and fighter aircraft. The missile travels at nearly three times the speed of sound, making it difficult to intercept.

According to local media reports, Indonesia has become the third foreign country to buy the BrahMos missile after the Philippines and Vietnam.

The missile is expected to strengthen Indonesia's coastal defence and improve its ability to protect important sea routes, including areas near the South China Sea.

Focus On Maritime Security

Along with the defence agreement, India and Indonesia also signed a separate pact to increase cooperation on maritime security. The two countries share strategic interests in major shipping routes connecting the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, making maritime cooperation an important part of their partnership.

Grand Welcome For PM Modi In Jakarta

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Jakarta on Monday afternoon and received a ceremonial welcome. His aircraft was escorted into Indonesian airspace by three fighter jets before landing at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, where President Prabowo personally welcomed him.

Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty said Modi was also scheduled to address Indonesia's Parliament before meeting members of the Indian community in the country.

Speaking before the visit, Chakravorty said, “In the recent geopolitical context, closer ties between two leaders of the Global South are very essential so that we give the message to the world that we are together and we work for each other’s strength.”

Modi To Visit Prambanan Temple

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi is expected to travel to Yogyakarta, where he may announce the launch of an India-backed restoration project at the historic Prambanan Hindu temple. The restoration plan follows an agreement reached during President Prabowo's earlier visit to India.

India and Indonesia are both members of the G20 and BRICS and have been working to strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues.