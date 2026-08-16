India to host BRICS environment meetings on August 17-18: What is on the agenda?

India will be hosting BRICS environmental meetings in New Delhi on August 17-18, bringing member nations together to discuss four key areas, including sustainable lifestyles, and afforestation.

India to host BRICS environmental meetings at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (AI-Generated)

India is set to host two BRICS environmental meetings in New Delhi on August 17 and 18 as part of its 2026 chairship under the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'. As per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting would be presided over by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

When and where will the meetings be held?

The BRICS Environment Working Group (EWG) and the Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development will meet at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on August 17. The next day, the environment ministers of BRICS nations will meet for the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting at the same venue.

Key agendas of the meeting

For the meeting, India has identified four areas of discussion during its BRICS meetings which are as follows:

Sustainable lifestyles - Promoting consumption and lifestyle choices that cause less pressure on natural resources.

Afforestation and resilience - To expand forest cover and improve preparedness against environmental and disaster-related risks.

Circular economy - To encourage efficient use of resources and reduction of waste.

Climate adaptation - To develop strategies that will help nations cope with the effects of climate change.

What will happen in the meeting and why is it important?

The 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting is set to bring together the environment ministers of BRICS member nations for discussions on environmental challenges and possible areas of cooperation. It will provide a platform for these countries to share their experiences and explore common approaches to such challenges.

For those unversed, the BRICS Environment Working Group (EWG) was established in 2015 during the first BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting in Moscow.

(With ANI inputs)