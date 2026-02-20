FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India to fully restore visa services in Bangladesh after Tarique Rahman takes office

India is set to fully resume visa services in Bangladesh after recent political changes under Tarique Rahman’s leadership.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 07:47 AM IST

India to fully restore visa services in Bangladesh after Tarique Rahman takes office
India has initiated steps to completely resume its visa operations in Bangladesh following recent political changes in Dhaka. The move comes shortly after the administration led by Tarique Rahman assumed office.

Aniruddha Das, India’s senior consular representative in Sylhet, confirmed that the process of restoring services is already underway. Speaking at the Sylhet District Press Club, Das stated that medical visas and double-entry permits are currently being issued. He added that other categories, including tourist visas, are expected to follow soon.

Das, who also serves as the Indian assistant high commissioner in Sylhet, emphasised India’s commitment to supporting smoother travel between the two neighbours. According to reports by bdnews24, he reiterated that the relationship between India and Bangladesh rests on mutual respect and shared interests. He noted that citizens of both countries stand to benefit from a stable and constructive partnership.

Diplomatic Strains and Security Concerns

Visa operations had previously been halted due to strained diplomatic relations. Tensions escalated after the death of student activist Sharif Osman Hadi, which triggered widespread protests across Bangladesh. Demonstrations reportedly took on anti-India sentiments, further complicating bilateral ties.

Relations had already been unsettled following the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in July 2024. After her ouster, Hasina sought refuge in India, adding a new layer of sensitivity to the diplomatic landscape.

Security issues also played a key role in the suspension of visa services. In December, an official from an Indian visa centre told ANI that operations are typically paused whenever safety conditions deteriorate.

Reciprocal Restrictions

The diplomatic chill was not one-sided. In January, Bangladesh introduced limitations on visas for Indian citizens. The curbs applied not only within Bangladesh but were extended to its diplomatic missions in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. With the exception of business and employment permits, most categories were temporarily suspended. Additionally, Bangladesh’s High Commission in New Delhi halted visa services indefinitely in late December following protests near its premises.

The renewed efforts to restore visa services on both sides signal a possible thaw in relations. Observers see the move as an important step toward rebuilding confidence and strengthening cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

