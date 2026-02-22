FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tejas LCA crashes during training sortie, three months after Dubai Airshow mishap

India strongly condemns Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan during Ramadan, says ‘Women and children killed’

'Have you opened a massage parlour?': Three Arunachal women allege racial abuse by neighbours in Delhi; FIR lodged

Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details

'Kept in detention centres like jail': Indian YouTuber recounts 38-hour ordeal in South Korea, China

Armed man shot dead by secret service after forcing entry into Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

Explained: Why Axar Patel was left out of India’s XI vs South Africa in T20 World Cup Super 8

Bangladesh-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handler of arrested module reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed

Hyderabad: Rs 4 crore Ferrari loses control, causes multi-car collision in Jubilee Hills; 3 injured

T20 World Cup 2026: Philip Salt, Will Jacks shine as England thrash Sri Lanka by 51 runs in Super 8 opener

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa end India’s dream run with commanding display in Ahmedabad, beat India by 76 runs

T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa end India’s dream run with commanding display

Tejas LCA crashes during training sortie, three months after Dubai Airshow mishap

Tejas LCA crashes during training sortie, three months after Dubai Airshow crash

India strongly condemns Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan during Ramadan, says ‘Women and children killed’

India strongly condemns Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan during Ramadan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers

Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya,

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts

HomeWorld

WORLD

India strongly condemns Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan during Ramadan, says ‘Women and children killed’

India strongly condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes in Afghanistan, calling them a violation of sovereignty and highlighting civilian casualties, including women and children.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 10:31 PM IST

India strongly condemns Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan during Ramadan, says ‘Women and children killed’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India has strongly criticised Pakistan for carrying out airstrikes inside Afghanistan, describing the operation as a breach of Afghan sovereignty and an unnecessary escalation that resulted in civilian casualties. New Delhi said the use of military force across the border during the holy month of Ramadan was deeply concerning and unjustified.

New Delhi Reaffirms Support for Kabul

Responding to the developments, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India firmly supports Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. He accused Islamabad of attempting to deflect attention from its internal challenges by launching cross-border military operations.

India expressed particular concern over reports that women and children were among those killed in the strikes, underlining that such actions undermine regional peace and stability.

Pakistan Says Strikes Targeted Militant Camps

Pakistan confirmed that it had conducted what it termed 'intelligence-based' operations along the Afghan border. According to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the military targeted seven alleged camps belonging to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliates. He also claimed that an offshoot of the Islamic State group operating in the border region was among the targets.

While Islamabad did not immediately disclose exact locations, media reports suggested that areas including Ghani Khelo and Garda Samia were hit. Afghan sources reported that at least 17 civilians lost their lives in the bombardment.

Rising Tensions Along the Border

The strikes come amid a surge in militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan. In recent days, suicide bombings in Bajaur and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed several security personnel. Pakistani authorities alleged that some of the attackers were Afghan nationals and accused Afghanistan-based groups of orchestrating the violence.

Following these incidents, Pakistan’s military warned it would continue operations against those responsible, “irrespective of their location,” signalling a harder stance toward cross-border threats.

Diplomatic Fallout and International Concerns

Islamabad maintains it has repeatedly urged Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities to prevent militant groups from using Afghan soil to stage attacks. Pakistan has also called on the international community to pressure Kabul to honour commitments under the Doha agreement.

India’s condemnation adds a new diplomatic dimension to the situation, highlighting concerns about regional stability and the risks of further escalation between the two neighbouring countries.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa end India’s dream run with commanding display in Ahmedabad, beat India by 76 runs
T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa end India’s dream run with commanding display
Tejas LCA crashes during training sortie, three months after Dubai Airshow mishap
Tejas LCA crashes during training sortie, three months after Dubai Airshow crash
India strongly condemns Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan during Ramadan, says ‘Women and children killed’
India strongly condemns Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan during Ramadan
'Have you opened a massage parlour?': Three Arunachal women allege racial abuse by neighbours in Delhi; FIR lodged
Three Arunachal women allege racial abuse by neighbours in Delhi; FIR lodged
Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details
Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead
14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons
14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya,
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive
From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral
From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement