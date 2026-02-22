India strongly condemns Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan during Ramadan, says ‘Women and children killed’

India strongly condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes in Afghanistan, calling them a violation of sovereignty and highlighting civilian casualties, including women and children.

India has strongly criticised Pakistan for carrying out airstrikes inside Afghanistan, describing the operation as a breach of Afghan sovereignty and an unnecessary escalation that resulted in civilian casualties. New Delhi said the use of military force across the border during the holy month of Ramadan was deeply concerning and unjustified.

New Delhi Reaffirms Support for Kabul

Responding to the developments, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India firmly supports Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. He accused Islamabad of attempting to deflect attention from its internal challenges by launching cross-border military operations.

India expressed particular concern over reports that women and children were among those killed in the strikes, underlining that such actions undermine regional peace and stability.

Pakistan Says Strikes Targeted Militant Camps

Pakistan confirmed that it had conducted what it termed 'intelligence-based' operations along the Afghan border. According to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the military targeted seven alleged camps belonging to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliates. He also claimed that an offshoot of the Islamic State group operating in the border region was among the targets.

While Islamabad did not immediately disclose exact locations, media reports suggested that areas including Ghani Khelo and Garda Samia were hit. Afghan sources reported that at least 17 civilians lost their lives in the bombardment.

Rising Tensions Along the Border

The strikes come amid a surge in militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan. In recent days, suicide bombings in Bajaur and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed several security personnel. Pakistani authorities alleged that some of the attackers were Afghan nationals and accused Afghanistan-based groups of orchestrating the violence.

Following these incidents, Pakistan’s military warned it would continue operations against those responsible, “irrespective of their location,” signalling a harder stance toward cross-border threats.

Diplomatic Fallout and International Concerns

Islamabad maintains it has repeatedly urged Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities to prevent militant groups from using Afghan soil to stage attacks. Pakistan has also called on the international community to pressure Kabul to honour commitments under the Doha agreement.

India’s condemnation adds a new diplomatic dimension to the situation, highlighting concerns about regional stability and the risks of further escalation between the two neighbouring countries.