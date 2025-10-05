Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh’s knock powers India to 247 against Pakistan, delay causes stir

After another Air India scare, pilots' body writes to aviation watchdog DGCA: 'We have strongly taken up...'

Nita Ambani drinks world's most expensive water, served in gold-covered bottle worth Rs...

Health scare in Australia A camp as four players fall sick in Kanpur, one hospitalised – BCCI issues statement

White vs Pink Salt: Which is healthier option and why it

'End of an era': Rohit Sharma’s 13-year-old '45-77' tweet goes viral after Shubman Gill named ODI captain

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement amid protests in PoK: 'Have to take it back'

'India stands with Nepal': PM Modi reaffirms assistance over losses caused by heavy rains in country

Gemini AI prompt: Google India reveals THIS quick trick to create stunning Diwali 2025 invitations

Days after Manchester synagogue attack, Mosque set ablaze in UK with two men inside, police suspects hate crime, doorbell video emerges

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh’s knock powers India to 247 against Pakistan, delay causes stir

IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh’s knock powers India to 247

After another Air India scare, pilots' body writes to aviation watchdog DGCA: 'We have strongly taken up...'

After another Air India scare, pilots' body writes to DGCA: 'We have...'

Nita Ambani drinks world's most expensive water, served in gold-covered bottle worth Rs...

Nita Ambani drinks world's most expensive water, served in gold-covered bottle w

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeWorld

WORLD

'India stands with Nepal': PM Modi reaffirms assistance over losses caused by heavy rains in country

In the wake of the torrential rains in neighbouring Nepal that have caused significant damage to lives and properties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the incidents were "distressing" and reaffirmed the country's readiness to assist Nepal during this difficult time.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 05:47 PM IST

'India stands with Nepal': PM Modi reaffirms assistance over losses caused by heavy rains in country
Image credit: Reuters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the wake of the torrential rains in neighbouring Nepal that have caused significant damage to lives and properties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the incidents were "distressing" and reaffirmed the country's readiness to assist Nepal during this difficult time. 

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains in Nepal is distressing. We stand with the people and Government of Nepal in this difficult time.""As a friendly neighbour and first responder, India remains committed to providing any assistance that may be required," the post read.

 

 

India has historically played a key role in supporting Nepal during natural disasters, including the 2015 earthquake, which killed 8,962 people and injured 21,952 and the 2020 floods, which caused 196 deaths and injured 188 people. With long-standing cultural, economic, and political ties, both countries have often extended mutual support in times of need.

Nepal rains 

Severe rainfall over the past few days has triggered landslides and flooding across several districts in Nepal, affecting thousands and resulting in casualties and destruction of infrastructure. Emergency services in the country are working to reach the worst-hit areas, with rescue operations still underway in remote regions.

The death toll in the rain-induced disaster in Nepal has now climbed to 40, confirmed the Armed Police Force (APF) Nepal. According to the record of the security bodies of the Himalayan nation, 13 others have been injured due to floods, landslides, lightning and road accidents. Additionally, 11 people have been reported missing in disaster-related incidents, confirmed APF Joint Spokesperson Shailendra Thapa.

The weather pattern that brought rain across Nepal since Friday night has now shifted to the eastern part of Nepal, which has been kept in the red zone following incessant rainfall. Following the heavy rain, all 56 gates of the Koshi Barrage adjoining India have been opened following a sharp rise in the water level of the Saptakoshi River due to continuous rainfall.

The Saptakoshi Water Measurement Control Room has confirmed that the water level has exceeded the danger threshold. Given the increased threat of flooding in low-lying areas of Sunsari and Udayapur, CDO Mishra has urged residents living near the riverbanks to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

ALSO READ | After Gen Z protests, Nepal now struggles with...; Flights cancelled, schools closed due to...

With inputs from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Planning a Bali getaway? Check updated visa rules, flights, and must-know travel tips for Indian tourists
Planning a Bali getaway? Check updated visa rules, flights
Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40
Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40
Gurugram man reveals THIS unique way to avoid traffic, says..., netizens call it 'easiest productivity hack'
Gurugram man reveals THIS unique way to avoid traffic, says..., netizens call it
Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs FTA with EFTA
Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs ...
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's emotional 'Gor Dhana' ceremony: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor share fun clicks
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's emotional 'Gor Dhana' ceremony
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE