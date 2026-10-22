India slams UN Rapporteur, taunts Pakistan, reminds, Dawood Ibrahim lives in country where Osama bin Laden once lived

India hit out at UN rapporteur Ben Saul for describing Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company as India-based in counter-terrorism report, says Dawood lives in Pakistan where Osama Bin Laden was found, wanted since 1993 blasts.

India on Wednesday strongly hit out at UN rapporteur Ben Saul over a counter-terrorism report and called for high standards of impartiality after the document described underworld don Dawood Ibrahim as the leader of the "India-based" D-Company criminal gang with terrorist ties.

In a report titled "Distinguishing organized crime from terrorism to protect human rights", released in July, special rapporteur Ben Saul mentioned Dawood Ibrahim's 'D-Company' as "India-based". Notably, special rapporteurs do not receive direct payment from the UN and are expected to carry out their work independently.

India affirms Dawood Ibrahim is residing in Pakistan

Raghoo Puri, India's First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, expressed "serious concern" over the Special Rapporteur "releasing reports with factual inaccuracies while not being held accountable for them".

Puri said that Dawood is a wanted criminal in India and, according to the UN's listing entry, was living in Pakistan.

He said the report noted that the Security Council had listed the head of D-Company in 2003 over links to Al-Qaeda. However, he argued that "this line paints a very different picture from the actual reality".

Puri said D-Company and its listed leader, Dawood Ibrahim, had been wanted in India over terror attacks since 1993. "This is clearly written in the narrative summary of reasons of listing under the 1267 sanctions regime."

"Not mentioning this fact is regrettable, and such incompetence on the part of special mandate holders does this organisation tremendous harm," Puri added.

He told the assembly that Dawood had been wanted in India well before the 2003 listing. He said Dawood was listed during this period for his links to Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden while operating from outside India.

'He resides where Bin Laden was found'

Dawood remains a wanted criminal in India to this day, Puri said, adding that Dawood "resides in the same country where Osama bin Laden was found and neutralised", referring to Pakistan.

Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 terror attacks of 2001 that killed nearly 3,000 people in the US, was found and killed in a fortified compound in Pakistan's Abbottabad.

In September this year, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, told the UN assembly that al-Qaeda leaders Osama bin Laden and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed were eventually found in populated areas rather than remote hideouts.

India slams Pakistan's remarks on Kashmir

Puri also responded to remarks made by the Pakistani delegation and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were integral parts of India.

"It seems to have become fashionable for sponsors of terror to use human rights and the framework of counterterrorism to justify their misdeeds. The human rights framework cannot be the refuge of the perpetrators of terror," he said.

"I would like to reiterate for the record that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are inalienable parts of India, have been so, and will always remain so," he added.