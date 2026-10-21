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India slams UN experts over selective targeting, says human rights not tool for political pressure

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India slams UN experts over selective targeting, says human rights not tool for political pressure

India said human rights must not be used for political pressure after 20 UN experts flagged "heavy-handed" police response to youth-led Delhi protests over SIR and alleged enforced disappearances.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 11:59 AM IST

India slams UN experts over selective targeting, says human rights not tool for political pressure
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India said that human rights must not be used to exert political pressure or selectively target countries, after more than 20 UN human rights experts in Geneva expressed alarm over what they called a "repeatedly heavy-handed police response" to youth-led protests in the national capital.

Barkha Tamrakar, deputy secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), made the statement on India's behalf at the UN General Assembly's Third Committee on Tuesday. She was speaking during a discussion on the agenda item concerning the 'Working Group on Enforced Disappearances'.

India hits out at UN over selective targeting

Delivering the remarks, Tamrakar pointed out the constitutional and institutional safeguards in place in India to address allegations of human rights violations.

"Human rights not to be used as an instrument of political pressure or selective country targeting," Tamrakar said.

"India engages with international human rights mechanisms, but such engagement must be based on dialogue, consultation, cooperation with non-selectivity and transparency as guiding principles," she added.

She said India was willing to address specific cases supported by proper documentation through established channels. However, the country opposed any "attempt to convert unverified allegations, incomplete statistics or a report that contains no India country observation into a negative characterisation of the world's largest democracy".

Describing India as a vibrant democracy governed by the rule of law, she said constitutional provisions and independent institutions served as safeguards against alleged enforced disappearances.

"Enforced disappearances are clear violations of human rights and deeply affect the families of victims. We call upon States to eradicate instances of this grave human rights violation through preventive measures, accountability, and the protection of civil society," she said.

India also noted that it had signed the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

UN experts slam India's heavy-handed crackdown

UN experts have criticised the Indian police's "heavy-handed" response to youth-led demonstrations in Delhi and other areas over the past three months. They urged authorities to protect peaceful protests and ensure justice for alleged violations.

"This crackdown reflects a broader, troubling pattern," the experts said in a statement in Geneva. "We have repeatedly alerted the Indian authorities to undue restrictions on peaceful assembly, excessive use of force, arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, and the targeting of student activists, amongst others."

The experts also said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process affects 130 million people, including members of the Muslim minority, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The unrest over SIR has gathered pace since late September, after reports that two deputies of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar raised internal concerns about the exercise.

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