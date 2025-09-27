India SLAMS Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's speech at UN: 'Islamabad is welcome to...'

Hours after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presented a fabricated version of the recent India-Pakistan conflict during his address at the UN General Assembly, India hit back, junking his "absurd theatrics" and accusing Islamabad of glorifying terrorism.

Petal Gahlot, first secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, came down heavily upon the Pakistani premier over his "victory" claims in the conflict with India. "If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, as the prime minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it," Gahlot lashed out at Sharif.

Besides distorting facts, Sharif also claimed that "India's Hindutva extremism" posed a global threat. "There must be no space for hate speech...or violence against any person or any religion. Hate-driven ideology such as India's Hindutva-driven extremism poses a danger to the entire world."

On sheltering Laden

India very well reminded the Pakistani PM of how Islamabad had provided a safe shelter to the dreaded terrorist Osama Bin Laden for decades, as it accused the country of "glorifying terrorism". “Let us recall that it sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade, even while pretending to partner in the war against terrorism. Its ministers have just recently acknowledged that they have been operating terrorist camps for decades,” Gahlot said.

