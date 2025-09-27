Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Head-to-head record in tournament finals – Who has the upper hand?

73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation: 'Spent 60-70 hours in detention without..., given ice to...'

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for

ED files chargesheet against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam

Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims of India operating Imran Khan's X, says 'Imran in his prison cell or...', WATCH

Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare behind-the-scenes moments

India SLAMS Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's speech at UN: 'Islamabad is welcome to...'

Are you an Otrovert? Internet can't stop talking about this word due to..., THIS man coined it in...

IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Does Sonam Wangchuk have connection with Pakistan? Leh Police make BIG statement amid probe, claims foreign funding

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation: 'Spent 60-70 hours in detention without..., given ice to...'

73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman

ED files chargesheet against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam

ED files chargesheet against Raj Kundra in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeWorld

WORLD

India SLAMS Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's speech at UN: 'Islamabad is welcome to...'

Hours after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presented a fabricated version of the recent India-Pakistan conflict during his address at the UN General Assembly, India hit back, junking his "absurd theatrics" and accusing Islamabad of glorifying terrorism.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 03:44 PM IST

India SLAMS Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's speech at UN: 'Islamabad is welcome to...'
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Image credit: YouTube/UN)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hours after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presented a fabricated version of the recent India-Pakistan conflict during his address at the UN General Assembly, India hit back, junking his "absurd theatrics" and accusing Islamabad of glorifying terrorism. 

Petal Gahlot, first secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, came down heavily upon the Pakistani premier over his "victory" claims in the conflict with India. "If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, as the prime minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it," Gahlot lashed out at Sharif. 

Besides distorting facts, Sharif also claimed that "India's Hindutva extremism" posed a global threat. "There must be no space for hate speech...or violence against any person or any religion. Hate-driven ideology such as India's Hindutva-driven extremism poses a danger to the entire world."

On sheltering Laden 

India very well reminded the Pakistani PM of how Islamabad had provided a safe shelter to the dreaded terrorist Osama Bin Laden for decades, as it accused the country of "glorifying terrorism". “Let us recall that it sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade, even while pretending to partner in the war against terrorism. Its ministers have just recently acknowledged that they have been operating terrorist camps for decades,” Gahlot said. 

ALSO READ | Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's BIG statement at UNGA: 'Ready for dialogue with India'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare behind-the-scenes moments
Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare moments
Does Sonam Wangchuk have connection with Pakistan? Leh Police make BIG statement amid probe, claims foreign funding
Does Sonam Wangchuk have connection with Pakistan? Leh Police makes BIG statemen
Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims of India operating Imran Khan's X, says 'Imran in his prison cell or...', WATCH
Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims...
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final?
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Final?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE