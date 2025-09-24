India slams Pakistan's double standards, accuses country of bombing own people, supporting terrorism at UNHRC

The Pakistani Human Rights Commission strongly condemned the Pakistani air force for conducting airstrikes on its own citizens.

At the 60th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Shah Faisal Mohammad, a representative of ECO-FAWN society, while addressing the Council, raised alarm over what he described as a "gruesome terror attack" and a "blatant violation of international human rights and humanitarian law," referring to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 sponsored by Pakistani terrorist organisations.

Shah stated that civilians had been targeted merely for exercising their fundamental freedoms, the right to travel, freedom of movement, and freedom of religion."

Human rights cannot exist side by side with organised terror," Shah stated, warning that such attacks were part of a deliberate pattern of violence aimed at destabilising peace, dividing communities, and suppressing freedoms in the region.

India urged the Council to confront the global infrastructure that supports terrorism. This includes cross-border financing, training camps abroad, ideological networks, and the safe sanctuaries that allow extremist groups to operate with impunity. "The network must be dismantled completely. No terror group should have safe havens, media platforms or political coverage," Shah stated.

BREAKING: Indian Diplomat Kshitij Tyagi at UN Human Rights Council exposes Pakistan for bombing their own people in KPK yesterday apart from persecution, human rights violations and illegally occupying Indian territory.

Shah further called on all member states to investigate, expose, and sanction both attackers and their supporters.

“Instead of coveting our territory, they would do well to vacate the Indian territory under their illegal occupation and focus on rescuing an economy on life support, a polity muzzled by military dominance, and a human rights record stained by persecution (and) perhaps once they find time away from exporting terrorism, harbouring UN-proscribed terrorists, and bombing their own people," Tyagi said, referring to the reports of a Pakistani Air Force strike in Matre Dara village, Tirah Valley, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that led to a large number of civilian casualties.

Any silence or indifference, India warned, would only embolden violent actors. Highlighting the long-standing pluralistic character of Jammu and Kashmir, India said the recent violence was intended to "break the spirit of a secular, inclusive society" at a time when the region was moving forward on a path of transformation.

The appeal highlighted the right of Indian citizens to live in peace, dignity, and security, free from the threat of extremist violence. "The people of India deserve to live without fear," Shah stated, urging the Council to stand firm against forces that undermine stability and human rights.