India slams Islamabad at UN with 'La-La land' jibe, says 'J&K development budget exceeds Pakistan’s IMF bailout'

India hit back at Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council, rejecting allegations on Jammu and Kashmir.

India strongly rebutted Pakistan’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir during the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, accusing Islamabad of spreading misinformation and distorting facts about developments in the region.

India Rejects Allegations at UNHRC

Representing India at the high-level segment, Anupama Singh dismissed claims raised by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, saying the grouping had allowed itself to become an 'echo chamber' for Islamabad. She categorically denied the allegations and described Pakistan’s repeated statements as propaganda driven by envy.

Singh reiterated New Delhi’s longstanding position that Jammu and Kashmir 'was, is, and will always remain' an integral and inseparable part of India. She maintained that the region’s accession in 1947 was lawful and final, in line with the Indian Independence Act and international law. According to her, the only unresolved matter concerns territories that remain under Pakistan’s control, which she described as illegally occupied.

'La-La Land' Remark and Infrastructure Push

In a sharp response to criticism of development in the Union Territory, Singh referred to the Chenab Rail Bridge, known as the world’s highest railway bridge, inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir last year. If such infrastructure achievements are questioned, she said, Pakistan must be 'hallucinating' or living in 'La-La Land.'

She also drew attention to Jammu and Kashmir's development budget, noting that it exceeds by more than double the recent financial assistance package Pakistan sought from the International Monetary Fund. The comparison, she suggested, reflects contrasting governance and economic trajectories.

Democracy and Security

Addressing concerns about democratic processes, Singh pointed to strong voter turnout in recent general and assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. She said the participation levels demonstrate that residents have chosen democracy and development over violence.

Singh further accused Pakistan of attempting to destabilise the region through what she described as continued state-backed terrorism. Instead of levelling accusations at international forums, she said, Islamabad should focus on addressing its own internal challenges.

The exchange underscores the persistent diplomatic friction between India and Pakistan at multilateral platforms, where Jammu and Kashmir remains a recurring point of contention.