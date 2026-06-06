India slams Pakistan at UN over Jammu and Kashmir, criticises it for UNSC role

India strongly countered Pakistan's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir at the UN General Assembly, reaffirming that the region is an integral part of India.

India strongly pushed back against Pakistan's comments on Jammu and Kashmir during a session of the United Nations General Assembly, asserting that the Union Territory remains an inseparable part of the country and warning Islamabad against spreading what it described as misleading narratives on international platforms.

India rejects Pakistan's claims at UN

Speaking during discussions on the UN Security Council's annual report, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, P Harish, responded to remarks made by Pakistan's envoy, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, who had raised the Kashmir issue during the proceedings.

Harish stated that all matters relating to Jammu and Kashmir are India's internal affairs and stressed that the region's status is not open to external interpretation. He said attempts to challenge India's position are inconsistent with historical realities and cannot alter the facts on the ground.

The Indian diplomat also criticised Pakistan for repeatedly bringing bilateral issues to international forums, saying such actions divert attention from the purpose of multilateral institutions.

Reminder on security council responsibilities

Highlighting Pakistan's current role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Harish noted that membership carries significant responsibilities. He argued that international platforms should not be used to advance narrow political objectives or promote divisive agendas.

Pakistan is currently serving a two-year term as an elected member of the Security Council, which is scheduled to conclude later this year.

India objects to Gilgit-Baltistan elections

Separately, India registered a formal protest against Pakistan's plans to conduct elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated New Delhi's long-standing position that the region is part of Indian territory and remains under Pakistan's illegal occupation.

In its statement, the ministry argued that electoral exercises in the region cannot alter its legal status. It also accused Pakistan of attempting to create changes on the ground while overlooking concerns related to political freedoms, human rights and economic conditions in areas under its control.

The government further maintained that Pakistan's actions do not affect India's claim over territories it considers illegally occupied.

Pakistan rejects India's objections

Islamabad dismissed India's criticism and rejected the objections raised regarding the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. Pakistan's Foreign Office described India's remarks as unfounded and reaffirmed its own position on the matter.

The latest exchange reflects the continuing diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours, with Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan remaining among the most sensitive issues in their bilateral relationship.