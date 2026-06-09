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India slams Pakistan at UN over ‘Fitna al Hindustan’ label for militant groups

India strongly criticised Pakistan at the UN, accusing it of spreading misinformation by labelling militant groups as 'Fitna al Hindustan.'

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 11:45 AM IST

India slams Pakistan at UN over ‘Fitna al Hindustan’ label for militant groups
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India strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council on Monday, accusing Islamabad of running a state-backed misinformation campaign by labelling militant groups operating within its borders as “Fitna al Hindustan.”

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said Pakistan was attempting to deflect attention from its internal security issues by blaming India without providing any evidence.

He argued that such terminology was deliberately designed to mislead both domestic audiences and the international community, rather than address the root causes of militancy inside Pakistan.

Allegations of propaganda and internal distraction

According to the Indian envoy, Pakistan’s narrative reflects a broader attempt by its establishment to maintain hostility towards India. He described it as a coordinated effort to shift focus away from Pakistan’s domestic political and economic challenges.

Parvathaneni further said the repeated framing of internal militant groups under externally directed labels amounted to what he called an organised disinformation campaign, aimed at influencing public perception within Pakistan.

He also pointed to what he described as growing military influence over Pakistan’s political and civilian institutions, citing recent constitutional developments as evidence of an expanding role of the armed forces in governance.

India condemns Pakistan’s actions in Afghanistan

India also used the UN platform to raise concerns over Pakistan’s military operations in Afghanistan, alleging that airstrikes conducted by Islamabad had caused significant civilian harm.

The Indian representative said such actions could not be justified under the guise of counter-terrorism. He stressed that civilian deaths, displacement, and destruction cannot be excused by political or military narratives.

He also criticised Pakistan’s stance of promoting international and religious solidarity while simultaneously carrying out military strikes during sensitive periods, calling it contradictory and deeply troubling.

Rising regional tensions and civilian impact

The exchange comes amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan in recent years. According to United Nations assessments, a series of cross-border strikes in early 2026 resulted in significant civilian casualties and large-scale displacement.

Reports indicate that hundreds were killed or injured during the violence, while tens of thousands were forced to flee their homes due to continued instability along the border.

Although temporary pauses in fighting have helped reduce immediate escalation, sporadic violence and accusations between the two neighbours continue to fuel uncertainty in the region.

India’s remarks at the UN highlight growing diplomatic friction in South Asia, where security concerns, cross-border militancy, and competing political narratives remain deeply intertwined

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