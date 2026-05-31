FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: CM Thalapathy Vijay puts aside his commitments to honour friendship, stands in solidarity with Ajith over his mother's death

CM Thalapathy Vijay stands in solidarity with Ajith over his mother's death

Exclusive: Apne writer, Neeraj Pathak gives major update on Apne 2, reveals sequel is possible after Dharmendra's demise, but on this condition

Exclusive: Apne writer, Neeraj Pathak gives major update on Apne 2

West Bengal News: Leaked Audio Of Mamata Banerjee Threatening Hospital CEO Over Abhishek's Treatment

West Bengal News: Leaked Audio Of Mamata Banerjee Threatening Hospital CEO Over Abhishek's Treatment

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeWorld

WORLD

India signs BrahMos missile export deal with Vietnam, Indonesia next in line

India has reportedly signed a BrahMos missile export deal with Vietnam, while negotiations with Indonesia are nearing completion.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 31, 2026, 01:53 PM IST

India signs BrahMos missile export deal with Vietnam, Indonesia next in line
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India has taken another significant step in expanding its defence exports, with a deal for the sale of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Vietnam reportedly already concluded. The development was revealed by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, where he also indicated that negotiations with Indonesia are nearing completion.

According to Singh, the agreement with Vietnam has been finalised, although an official public announcement is yet to be made. He added that discussions with Indonesia have reached an advanced stage and could result in a formal contract in the near future.

Vietnam Deal Signals Growing Regional Interest

The reported agreement with Vietnam is estimated to be worth around ₹5,800 crore and is expected to include coastal defence missile systems, an initial stock of missiles, training assistance and logistical support.

Industry reports suggest that Vietnam could also consider acquiring the air-launched version of the BrahMos missile at a later stage, potentially broadening defence cooperation between the two countries.

The Philippines became the first overseas customer for the BrahMos system after signing a deal valued at nearly $375 million in 2022. If Indonesia finalises its purchase, it would become the second foreign nation to acquire the missile.

Strategic Context in the South China Sea

The potential expansion of BrahMos deployments comes amid continuing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines have all been involved in maritime disagreements with China over competing claims in the region.

Against this backdrop, advanced coastal defence systems are becoming increasingly important for countries seeking to strengthen maritime security and deterrence capabilities.

For India, the export agreements also carry strategic significance. New Delhi has sought to deepen engagement with Southeast Asian nations while enhancing its presence in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly amid ongoing tensions with China.

Why BrahMos Attracts Global Interest

Jointly developed by India and Russia, the BrahMos missile is regarded as one of the fastest operational cruise missiles in the world. Capable of travelling at nearly three times the speed of sound, it can be launched from land-based platforms, warships, submarines and aircraft.

Its combination of speed, precision and versatility makes it a highly sought-after weapon system for coastal defence and strategic deterrence missions.

Defence Export Ambitions Grow

India's defence exports reached record levels in the 2024-25 financial year, and the government has set an ambitious target of achieving ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2030. Reports indicate that countries such as Malaysia and Thailand are also evaluating the BrahMos system, potentially opening new opportunities for India's growing defence industry.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: CM Thalapathy Vijay puts aside his commitments to honour friendship, stands in solidarity with Ajith over his mother's death
CM Thalapathy Vijay stands in solidarity with Ajith over his mother's death
Exclusive: Apne writer, Neeraj Pathak gives major update on Apne 2, reveals sequel is possible after Dharmendra's demise, but on this condition
Exclusive: Apne writer, Neeraj Pathak gives major update on Apne 2
Abhishek Banerjee attacked: Police make several arrests, suspects links with former TMC leader Lovely Maitra
Abhishek Banerjee attacked: Police make several arrests
India signs BrahMos missile export deal with Vietnam, Indonesia next in line
India signs BrahMos missile export deal with Vietnam, Indonesia next in line
After Abhishek Banerjee row, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee injured in clash outside Hooghly police station
After Abhishek Banerjee row, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee injured in clash
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement